None of Jokowi's economic goals for the second period have been achieved





Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas projects for which no economic indicator targets will be achieved during the second term of the presidential administration Joko Widodoas stipulated in the National Medium-Term Development Plan aka RPJMN 2020-2024. This fact was revealed by the Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of the National Development Agency (Bappenas) Rachmat Pambudy during a working meeting with Commission XI of the House of Representatives at the complex of Senayan Parliament, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (11/12/2024). ). In his presentation, Rachmat highlighted that there are four main economic indicators in the RPJMN 2020-2024. Of these four indicators, Bappenas believes that none of the objectives have been achieved. First of allRPJMN targets economic growth in the range of 6.2% to 6.5% in 2024. However, the achievement in 2023 is only 5.05%, so Bappenas estimates that the economic growth target of the RPJMN 2020-2024 will not be reached. Secondthe RPJMN targets investment growth of between 6.6% and 7% in 2024. However, the achievement in 2023 is only 4.4%, so Bappenas estimates that the economic growth objective of the RPJMN 2020-2024 will not be achieved. ThirdRPJMN targets share The processing industry will reach 21% in 2024. However, the achievement in 2023 will only be 18.67%, which is why Bappenas believes that the economic growth target of the RPJMN 2020-2024 will not be achieved. FourthRPJMN targets open unemployment rate between 3.6% and 4.3% in 2024. However, the achievement in 2023 is only 5.32%, which is why Bappenas estimates that the economic growth objective of the RPJMN for 2020-2024 will not be not reached. In response to this presentation, Deputy Chairman of Commission XI of the DPR Dolfie criticized the many indicator targets of the RPJMN 2020-2024 that were not achieved. He therefore hopes that the results of the achievement of the RPJMN 2020-2024 will become a reference for determining the RPJMN 2025-2029. “We must know that in the past five years, no matter what we have not achieved, we will not repeat it in the preparation of the RPJMN in the future,” Dolfie said at the meeting. Rachmat also said that the evaluation of the achievement of the objectives of the RPJMN 2020-2024 would form the basis of the preparation RPJMN 2025—2029. However, he also stressed that there will be fundamental differences in the preparation of the RPJMN 2025-2029 because now the number of ministries/institutions is increasing. Bappenas, he continued, is responsible for synchronizing and mediating in the preparation of goal planning, budgeting, monitoring and risk management among existing ministries/institutions in accordance with the vision and to the mission of President Prabowo Subianto. “Bappenas is a kind of thing clearing house “The implementation of macro, but also micro, strategies and policies must be the responsibility of each ministry,” Rachmat explained to the same opportunity. Presentation by the Minister of National Development Planning/Chief of Bappenas regarding the achievements of the RPJMN 2020-2024 during a working meeting with Commission XI DPR, Tuesday (12/11/2024). /doc. Committee XI of the House of Representatives Zoom

