Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi pleads for tribal unity, accuses Congress of dividing Adivasi community

As the Maharashtra elections draw closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) intensified his attack on the Congress, accusing the party of “dividing” the Adivasi community into castes and weakening it. Prime Minister Modi was campaigning in Maharashtra's Chandrapur for Mahayuti candidates contesting the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, “The tribal population of our country is around ten percent. The Congress wants to divide the Adivasi community into castes and weaken it.” Addressing the people, he said the Congress wants you to fight internally and break your unity. Reiterating his slogan “Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge” at the event, he warned tribal communities against division into castes. “If the Adivasi community is divided into castes, it will lose its identity and strength. The Congress prince announced it in a foreign land… We do not have to be part of the Congress conspiracy and we must stay. united… 'Ek rahenge toh safe rahenge',” the Prime Minister said. Mr. Modi further highlighted the achievements of the Mahayuti government over the last two and a half years. “You have seen the speed of development double in the last 2.5 years. Maharashtra is the state with maximum foreign investment. There are new airports and highways, a dozen Vande Bharat trains are running and more 100 stations are being transformed,” said Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi admitted that the Congress and Aghadi would not allow rail connectivity in the region, emphasizing that development of the region is beyond the reach of Aghadi. “The people of Chandrapur have been demanding rail connectivity for years, but the Congress and Aghadi have not let this happen…Rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of Aghadi. They have done a Ph.D. in railway development braking And the Congress is a double doctorate in this field,” PM Modi said. 'Aghadi yani Bhrastrachar ke sab se bade khiladi'… 'Aghadi yani khiladi',” he added. Asking a question from the audience, PM Modi asked if the people of Chimbur would let the MVA put a pause on the development of the city. “Kya aap inhe dobara loot ka license milne denge kya? loot karne denge kya, khazana bharne denge kya??? Are you letting the MVA put a damper on the development of Maharashtra?” » questioned the Prime Minister. In a sharp remark, PM Modi criticized the speed with which the Mahayuti government is operating, saying that the people of Chandrapur are the best witnesses of how these Aghadi parties are hindering progress. The elections are scheduled for November 20 and the counting will take place on November 23. The opposition MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar.

