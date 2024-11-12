Officially, Taspen pays Jokowi's ministers' pension money











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The state-owned company that manages savings and insurance funds for civil servants (PNS) and state civil servants, PT Taspen (Persero), has handed over pension benefits and old-age savings (THT ) to a number of former Indonesian advanced Cabinet ministers. and state civil servants under the administration of President JokoWidodo). Secretary General Taspen Henra said that as the head of social security of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and state civil servants, the company grants all rights and benefits to civil servants . Taspen appreciates the performance and all the service and dedication of the ministers to the country through the delivery of the pension and THT program benefits. “We hope that the benefits received can ensure prosperity for them and their families,” he said in a written statement on Tuesday (11/12). Several ministers and senior state officials who received pension and THT benefits directly in their respective offices include Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister for Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) Bintang Puspayoga. In addition, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga S. Uno. , Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki. Also Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Siti Nurbaya Bakar as Minister of Environment and Forestry and Chief Justice Muhammad Syarifuddin. Ministers and state civil servants will retire from November 1, 2024, after serving their terms as ministers under the administration of President Joko Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin and completing their terms as state civil servants. The benefits distributed include the retirement program and old-age savings, as part of the rights received by state civil servants after their mandate. Besides ministers, TASPEN also provides retirement services to various other state officials, such as members of the People's Advisory Council, Regional Representative Council, Corruption Eradication Commission, Supreme Court , the Constitutional Court, the Financial Audit Agency, ambassadors and regional heads. This is in line with the mandate of Law Number 5 of 2014 concerning the State Civil Apparatus. (death) Watch the video below: BPD Strategy to Implement Prabowo MSME Debt Elimination Program



