Jan. 6 rioters expect Trump to keep pardon promise

Of all Donald Trump supporters, Derrick Evans has a special reason to be happy with the results of the November election: he hopes the president-elect will grant him a pardon for his participation in the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

A pardon will be life-changing, said Evans, who was a member of the West Virginia Legislature when he and at least 2,000 others stormed the Capitol in 2021. It was part of an effort to overturn the US election results, inspired by the false belief that it was Trump, not President Joe Biden, who won.

He reached a deal with prosecutors that saw him plead guilty to civil disorder and spend three months in federal prison in 2022. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly said he would pardon the rioters, whom he described as patriots and political prisoners. But who exactly will be pardoned – and when – remains an open question.

I believe he is a man of his word, Evans told the BBC.

In March, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that one of his first acts as president would be to free the wrongly imprisoned January 6 hostages!

He reiterated that commitment at a National Association of Black Journalists forum in Chicago in July.

“Oh, absolutely, I will,” he said. “If they are innocent, I will forgive them.”

But he stopped short of proposing a blanket pardon, telling CNN at one point: “I'm inclined to pardon a lot of them.” I can't say for all of them, because a few of them probably got out of hand. “

His campaign previously said decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis when he returns to the White House.

Arrests still in progress

The events of January 6 gave rise to one of the largest federal investigations in U.S. history. Nearly 600 people have been charged with assaulting, resisting or obstructing police officers.

Some of those who received the longest sentences, like Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, did not participate in the violence inside the building. Instead, they were convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes for organizing the melee.

Arrests are still pending. In an update released last week, the FBI said it was still searching for nine suspects wanted for violent attacks on police officers.

But with the return of Trump – who still claims, without evidence, that he was the winner of the 2020 election – to the White House, the future of the investigation remains uncertain.

Citing Justice Department sources, NBC News reported that officials were focused on trying the most egregious cases before Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Hearings delayed

Meanwhile, several Capitol riot defendants have asked that hearings be delayed in anticipation of a pardon.

Among them is Christopher Carnell, a North Carolina man who was convicted of several riot-related charges earlier this year. His lawyers requested a postponement of the hearing last week due to possible “clemency actions related to his case”, but their request was rejected.

Jonathanpeter Klein, who along with his brother Matthew pleaded guilty to several charges in July, requested that his sentencing hearing, scheduled for November 15, be postponed. This request was also rejected.

Wendy Via, co-founder of the nonprofit Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), said there is already a sense of enthusiasm among rioters and their supporters.

Internet users on fringe sites are calling for the release of what they call prisoners of war or January 6 hostages, she said.

Among them, Jake Lang, accused of several crimes, including attacks on police officers, and who regularly posts messages online from his prison cell in New York.

After Trump's victory, he wrote on X: I'M COMING HOME!!!! THE POLITICAL PRISONERS OF JANUARY 6 ARE FINALLY COMING HOME!!!!

In just 75 days, on January 20, 2025, when Donald J. Trump is inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, he will pardon all J6 hostages.

Keep a low profile

GPAHE also found that some groups plan to keep a low profile until Trump takes office and the pardons are made official.

A post on a Proud Boys channel on Telegram suggested members avoid the January inauguration: stay home or frequent your local watering hole and celebrate the inauguration of our president and the impending release of our boys.

In a blog post, Via said pardons would make a mockery of our justice system and send a message to his supporters that violence is a legitimate response to political outcomes they don't like.

At this time, the release of all those charged with riot-related offenses appears unlikely, but non-violent offenders such as Derrick Evans have called for the release of large numbers of people.

And, he suggested, a pardon would not be enough to compensate him and others for the time they spent behind bars.

I think there also needs to be provision for reparations and restitution, he said.

