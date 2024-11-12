Indonesian resistance against the colonial occupation of Palestine

The new Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel for denying the UN humanitarian agency, UNWRA, access to the occupied Palestinian territories. He calls the ban a serious violation of the 1946 UN treaty which guarantees immunity for all UN organizations. Prabowo also wants the international community and the International Criminal Court to force Israel to end the violence in Gaza as quickly as possible by prosecuting Israel for its gross human rights violations.

Unconditional solidarity

The Indonesian government's solidarity with Palestine is unconditional and has existed for decades. Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, refused to recognize Israel as an independent state in 1948. As one of the staunchest opponents of colonialism, he sided with Palestine. When in 1962 Indonesia Asian Games organized in Jakarta, he refused to issue visas to the Israeli delegation.

We support the Palestinians because we know all too well from our past how we were treated like dogs by the occupying forces.

– Prabowo Subianto, president of Van Indonesia

His successor, General Suharto, opened the door somewhat by purchasing weapons from Israel through an unofficial channel. In 1993, Suharto invited Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin for a private visit to his residence. Democratically elected President Abdurrahman Wahid spoke cautiously in 2000 about possible economic relations with Israel. But he also did not dare to establish official ties with Israel, for fear of an uprising among Indonesian Muslims. Since the mass murder of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, according to Indonesian media, the door has closed again.

Colonial wounds

Indonesian solidarity with the Palestinians is not based solely on the common Islamic faith. Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world. We support the Palestinians because we know very well from our past how we were treated like dogs by the occupying forces, new President Prabowo told the international group during his inauguration.

During the Dutch colonial administration, signs were hung in various places with the text No dogs and no natives allowed. Prabowo, like his predecessor Joko Widodo, wants to continue Sukarno's anti-colonial policy. It is significant that no Israeli representation was present during his inauguration; diplomatic relations with Israel never materialized. The ambassador of an independent Palestine was there.

Indonesia speaks out

While the Netherlands did not dare openly condemn its ally Israel for its aggression and even abstained several times in the UN vote, President Joko Widodo's Indonesia was an outspoken opponent of Israel. Widodo called Israeli bombing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza inhumane and disproportionate. His Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was already talking about genocide while leaders of Western governments, politicians, NGOs and lawyers were still debating among themselves the question of when the term genocide can be used legally.

The same foreign minister harshly criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu when he called the United Nations humanitarian organization, UNWRA, a terrorist organization. According to Retno Marsudi, no evidence has been found that staff members of this organization were involved in the Hamas attacks. While the Dutch government remained silent for a long time, Retno Marsudi, in his final days as minister, condemned new Israeli laws that prohibit the UNWRA from entering the occupied Palestinian territory. According to the current ex-minister, this controversial law is part of a larger plan aimed at erasing the entire Palestinian population from the map.

Help first

Following in the footsteps of political leaders who have spoken out in strong and unequivocal terms against the genocide in Gaza, there is virtually no discussion in Indonesian social media about whether the Israeli bombings in the context of self-defense are acceptable and whether Hamas is or is not a terrorist movement. Donate to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Don't let them starve and die for lack of medical care, is the call for help launched for months on social networks by dozens of NGOs collecting aid especially for the affected population in Gaza .

Indonesia is ready to send a UN peacekeeping force to Gaza.

In addition to more humanitarian aid, President Prabowo wants to build a new hospital in Gaza. Thanks to the Indonesian hospital donated by Indonesia to the Palestinian government in 2016 and one of the most important medical centers in Gaza, not much remains after the heavy bombings. A year ago, it was surrounded for days by Israeli tanks and heavily bombarded from the air because Hamas was also believed to be hiding there, something Indonesia categorically denied. Indonesian doctors still work in overcrowded refugee centers.

Commitment to UNIFIL

According to Prabowo, we must above all work for peace. Indonesia is ready to send a UN peacekeeping force to Gaza. The neighboring country of Lebanon has existed since 1978 United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Indonesia makes the largest contribution with 1,200 soldiers. During the recent Israeli bombardment of UNIFIL positions in the Lebanese-Israeli border area, two Indonesian soldiers were shot dead from their guard posts.

Indonesia will not withdraw, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. With UNIFIL, we want to show how important our contribution to world peace is. Compare this with the Netherlands, where in October the House of Representatives rejected a motion with a large right-wing majority calling for action if UNIFIL was attacked again. Let Israel do what it wants, that is the Dutch vision, with Indonesian soldiers in the crosshairs.

American weapons

The big question remains whether peace will reign in Gaza. Professor Sigit Riyanto, who specializes in international law at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, is going through a difficult time. The key is in America's hands. For now, it will continue to supply weapons. He doesn't believe Donald Trump will lose his Israeli ally as the new president.

The new Indonesian President Prabowo counters this with his own logic: if Israel believes that it has the perfect right to exist, then this right applies just as well to the Palestinians.