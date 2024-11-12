Politics
Indonesian resistance against the colonial occupation of Palestine
The new Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Israel for denying the UN humanitarian agency, UNWRA, access to the occupied Palestinian territories. He calls the ban a serious violation of the 1946 UN treaty which guarantees immunity for all UN organizations. Prabowo also wants the international community and the International Criminal Court to force Israel to end the violence in Gaza as quickly as possible by prosecuting Israel for its gross human rights violations.
Unconditional solidarity
The Indonesian government's solidarity with Palestine is unconditional and has existed for decades. Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, refused to recognize Israel as an independent state in 1948. As one of the staunchest opponents of colonialism, he sided with Palestine. When in 1962 Indonesia Asian Games organized in Jakarta, he refused to issue visas to the Israeli delegation.
We support the Palestinians because we know all too well from our past how we were treated like dogs by the occupying forces.
–
Prabowo Subianto, president of Van Indonesia
His successor, General Suharto, opened the door somewhat by purchasing weapons from Israel through an unofficial channel. In 1993, Suharto invited Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin for a private visit to his residence. Democratically elected President Abdurrahman Wahid spoke cautiously in 2000 about possible economic relations with Israel. But he also did not dare to establish official ties with Israel, for fear of an uprising among Indonesian Muslims. Since the mass murder of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, according to Indonesian media, the door has closed again.
Colonial wounds
Indonesian solidarity with the Palestinians is not based solely on the common Islamic faith. Indonesia is the largest Muslim country in the world. We support the Palestinians because we know very well from our past how we were treated like dogs by the occupying forces, new President Prabowo told the international group during his inauguration.
During the Dutch colonial administration, signs were hung in various places with the text No dogs and no natives allowed. Prabowo, like his predecessor Joko Widodo, wants to continue Sukarno's anti-colonial policy. It is significant that no Israeli representation was present during his inauguration; diplomatic relations with Israel never materialized. The ambassador of an independent Palestine was there.
Indonesia speaks out
While the Netherlands did not dare openly condemn its ally Israel for its aggression and even abstained several times in the UN vote, President Joko Widodo's Indonesia was an outspoken opponent of Israel. Widodo called Israeli bombing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza inhumane and disproportionate. His Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was already talking about genocide while leaders of Western governments, politicians, NGOs and lawyers were still debating among themselves the question of when the term genocide can be used legally.
The same foreign minister harshly criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu when he called the United Nations humanitarian organization, UNWRA, a terrorist organization. According to Retno Marsudi, no evidence has been found that staff members of this organization were involved in the Hamas attacks. While the Dutch government remained silent for a long time, Retno Marsudi, in his final days as minister, condemned new Israeli laws that prohibit the UNWRA from entering the occupied Palestinian territory. According to the current ex-minister, this controversial law is part of a larger plan aimed at erasing the entire Palestinian population from the map.
Help first
Following in the footsteps of political leaders who have spoken out in strong and unequivocal terms against the genocide in Gaza, there is virtually no discussion in Indonesian social media about whether the Israeli bombings in the context of self-defense are acceptable and whether Hamas is or is not a terrorist movement. Donate to our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Don't let them starve and die for lack of medical care, is the call for help launched for months on social networks by dozens of NGOs collecting aid especially for the affected population in Gaza .
Indonesia is ready to send a UN peacekeeping force to Gaza.
In addition to more humanitarian aid, President Prabowo wants to build a new hospital in Gaza. Thanks to the Indonesian hospital donated by Indonesia to the Palestinian government in 2016 and one of the most important medical centers in Gaza, not much remains after the heavy bombings. A year ago, it was surrounded for days by Israeli tanks and heavily bombarded from the air because Hamas was also believed to be hiding there, something Indonesia categorically denied. Indonesian doctors still work in overcrowded refugee centers.
Commitment to UNIFIL
According to Prabowo, we must above all work for peace. Indonesia is ready to send a UN peacekeeping force to Gaza. The neighboring country of Lebanon has existed since 1978 United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Indonesia makes the largest contribution with 1,200 soldiers. During the recent Israeli bombardment of UNIFIL positions in the Lebanese-Israeli border area, two Indonesian soldiers were shot dead from their guard posts.
Indonesia will not withdraw, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. With UNIFIL, we want to show how important our contribution to world peace is. Compare this with the Netherlands, where in October the House of Representatives rejected a motion with a large right-wing majority calling for action if UNIFIL was attacked again. Let Israel do what it wants, that is the Dutch vision, with Indonesian soldiers in the crosshairs.
American weapons
The big question remains whether peace will reign in Gaza. Professor Sigit Riyanto, who specializes in international law at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, is going through a difficult time. The key is in America's hands. For now, it will continue to supply weapons. He doesn't believe Donald Trump will lose his Israeli ally as the new president.
The new Indonesian President Prabowo counters this with his own logic: if Israel believes that it has the perfect right to exist, then this right applies just as well to the Palestinians.
|
Sources
2/ https://rightsforum.org/het-indonesische-verzet-tegen-de-koloniale-bezetting-van-palestina/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “Not even read”: Rahul Gandhi’s new “Constitution” attack on PM Modi | News from India
- Lourdes Academy girls tennis Sasha Quandt reaches state podium
- 35 people killed as driver crashes into crowd at sports center
- Ex-minister Jokowi's pension funds begin to be transferred, everyone gets an IDR…
- Mohammed Shami returns to competitive cricket; to play for Bengal against MP in Ranji Trophy
- ANLCA prioritises members' health status as annual table tennis tournament gains momentum –
- Traffic changes announced in Pune ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis' visit
- Trump Cabinet Picks: List of President-elect's appointees, including Stephen Miller, Susie Wiles, Elise Stefanik and Tom Homan
- Indonesian resistance against the colonial occupation of Palestine
- Kentucky club hockey advances to ACHA Men's Division-I, the highest level of non-NCAA hockey – Kentucky Kernel
- Rita Ora pays tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV Awards
- China roads blocked by thousands of cyclists in night quest for dumplings. #China #BBCNews