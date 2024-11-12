Trump Cabinet Picks: List of President-elect's appointees, including Stephen Miller, Susie Wiles, Elise Stefanik and Tom Homan





President-elect Donald Trump appoints cabinet members and adds other key positions to his administration.

Members of this team will have a direct impact on the implementation of Trump's policies during his second term.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce plans to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for secretary of state, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, ABC News reported Monday evening.

Rubio, 53, has been a member of the Senate since 2011. He is currently vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Foreign Intelligence and also serves on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Donald Trump is expected to announce plans to nominate U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as secretary of state, according to multiple sources.

Several longtime State Department officials told ABC News they respected Rubio's extensive foreign policy experience and considered it unlikely he would over-politicize the role. of Secretary of State.

Rubio was also reportedly favored for the role by Susie Wiles, Trump's chief of staff and veteran Florida political activist, which could help lawmakers weed out loyalists from the first Trump administration, like the former acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell and former National Security Advisor Robert. O’Brien.

Here's a look at the other appointees the president-elect has appointed so far.

This split image shows Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, Stephen Miller, middle, and former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan, right.

Susie Wiles

Trump's new White House chief of staff, veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles, is moving from a largely behind-the-scenes role as campaign co-chair to the high-profile position as the president's closest adviser and lawyer .

A chief of staff is the president's confidant, helping to execute an agenda and balance competing policy and policy priorities. They also tend to serve as gatekeepers, helping determine who the president spends his time with and who he speaks to — an effort that has angered Trump in the White House.

FILE – Susie Wiles, Trump's co-campaign manager, is seen at Nashville International Airport, July 27, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file

The daughter of NFL player and sportscaster Pat Summerall, Wiles worked in the Washington office of New York Representative Jack Kemp in the 1970s. He later served on Ronald Reagan's campaign and in the White House as a planner.

Wiles then went to Florida, where she advised two Jacksonville mayors and worked for Rep. Tillie Fowler. After that, there were statewide campaigns in tough Florida politics, with Wiles credited with helping businessman Rick Scott win the governorship.

After briefly managing Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign, she led Trump's effort in Florida in 2016, when his victory in the state helped him clinch the White House.

Two years later, Wiles helped elect Ron DeSantis governor of Florida. But the two developed a rift that ultimately led DeSantis to urge Trump's 2020 campaign to sever ties with the strategist, as she was once again running the then-president's state campaign.

Wiles ultimately managed Trump's primary campaign against DeSantis and defeated the Florida governor.

Former Republican President Donald Trump brings Susie Wiles to the podium during an election night event Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Joining Trump's third campaign in its early days, Wiles is one of the few senior officials to survive an entire Trump campaign and was part of the team that put together a much more professional operation for his third bid for office. White House – even if the first In any case, the president regularly broke these guardrails.

She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the microphone to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning.

During his first administration, Trump experienced four chiefs of staff — including one who served in an acting role for a year — during a period of record staff disengagement.

Stephen Miller

Trump has named Stephen Miller, a longtime adviser and immigration hardliner, as his new administration's deputy policy chief.

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving aides, dating back to his first campaign for the White House. He served as a senior advisor during Trump's first term and played a central role in many of his policy decisions, notably on immigration, including Trump's decision to separate thousands of immigrant families as a program deterrence in 2018.

Stephen Miller arrives before former Republican President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Santander Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Reading, Pennsylvania.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Miller also helped craft many of Trump's tough talk and was often the public face of those policies during Trump's first term and during his campaigns.

Since leaving the White House, Miller has served as president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers designed as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, corporate media, universities and others on issues such as freedom of expression and religion and national security.

He was also a frequent presence during Trump's campaign this year, traveling on his plane and often speaking in front of Trump during pre-shows at his rallies.

Tom Homan

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan will be the Trump administration's “border czar,” Trump announced on Truth Social.

Homan, a staunch Trump supporter, will be in charge of mass deportations promised by Trump throughout his 2024 campaign.

“I have known Tom for a long time, and there is no one better to keep order and control our borders,” Trump wrote in his message Sunday evening.

MORE | Former ICE Director Tom Homan to Join Trump Administration as 'Border Czar'

Former ICE Director Tom Homan will be border czar in the Trump administration, the president-elect announced Sunday.

“Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportations of illegal aliens to their home countries. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt that he will do a fantastic and long-awaited job,” Trump added.

Homan oversaw ICE during the Trump administration's “zero tolerance” enforcement of separating parents from their children at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) estimates that between 500 and 1,000 families have not been reunited.

Representative Mike Waltz

Trump has tapped Rep. Mike Waltz, Republican of Florida, to be his national security adviser, multiple sources said.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla. during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Washington.

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Representative Lee Zeldin

President-elect Trump selected former Rep. Lee Zeldin as EPA administrator, the second New Yorker to be selected to the cabinet.

Zeldin, who left Congress in 2023, was a surprising choice for the role. His public appearances, both in his own campaigns and on behalf of Trump, have often found him speaking on issues including the military, national security, anti-Semitism, US-Israeli relations, immigration and crime.

FILE – Former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks at a rally in Concord, NH, Jan. 19, 2024.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file

He was among the congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results. In Congress, he did not serve on committees overseeing environmental policy.

In 2016, he pushed to change the designation of about 150 square miles of federal waters in Long Island Sound to state jurisdiction for New York and Rhode Island. He wanted to open the area to striped bass fishing, which is allowed in state waters but prohibited in the federal zone.

Representative Elise Stefanik

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Elise Stefanik to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, multiple Trump officials confirmed to ABC News.

Republican Rep. Stefanik was re-elected last Tuesday to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing New York.

MORE | Trump picks Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

FILE – Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., greets supporters at CPAC in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2024.

Stefanik has built a national reputation as a steadfast ally of President-elect Trump and a sharp partisan critic.

First elected to Congress in 2014 at the age of 30, she eventually shed her reputation as a moderate Republican and became the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican leadership.

Stefanik represents a largely rural district in upstate New York that includes some of the state's least populated areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/trump-cabinet-picks-list/15538044/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos