35 people killed as driver crashes into crowd at sports center





HONG KONG Thirty-five people were killed and 43 injured when a driver deliberately rammed his car into a crowd outside a sports center in southern China, police said Tuesday. A 62-year-old man was arrested on scene after driving his small off-road vehicle into people exercising at the Zhuhai Sports Center on Monday evening, the Zhuhai Public Security Bureau said. said in a statementdescribing the incident as serious and vicious. Police identified the man by his last name, Fan. He was in a coma after injuring himself with a knife in his car, police said, adding that he was still under treatment and could not be questioned. Police said Fan was unhappy with the division of property after his divorce, according to an initial investigation. Fan is now in criminal detention. The 43 people injured in the incident are now no longer in danger, police said. Videos geotagged by NBC News showed people lying on the ground covered in blood near the sports center, and some people crying. In a relatively rare move, Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded that Fan be severely punished in accordance with the law, state media Xinhua News reported. Under Xi's instructions, a central government task force was dispatched to guide and supervise response efforts, according to Xinhua. The incident occurred on the eve of the Zhuhai Air Show, the country's largest aerospace trade show, where China first showcased the J-35A jet, its latest stealth fighter jet model. The news of the death toll sent shockwaves through Chinese social media, even though the topic was only ranked 11th on Weibo, China's X-rated platform, which is subject to strict Internet censorship. . I'm completely speechless, other than shocked. I need a moment of silence to calm down, one person wrote on Weibo. China has recently seen a number of attacks against civilians, including children and foreigners. In September, a bus crashed into a group of students and parents outside a school in the eastern province of Shandong, killing at least 11 people. The same month, a 10-year-old Japanese boy was killed after being stabbed while walking to a Japanese school in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. In October, on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, three people were killed and 15 others injured in a stabbing attack at a Shanghai supermarket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/zhuhai-china-car-ramming-driver-hits-crowd-sports-center-35-killed-rcna179732 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos