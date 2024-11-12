Bappenas leader explains Jokowi's economic growth target not achieved





Academician Rachmat Pambudy arrived at the residence of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Monday (10/14/2024). Photo: Aprillio Akbar/ANTARA FOTO Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of the National Development Planning Agency ( Bappenas ), Rachmat Pambudy, revealed that the economic growth target targeted by President Joko Widodo during his second term has not been achieved. Rachmat said this while explaining the evaluation of the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2019-2024 during a working meeting (Raker) with Commission XI DPR RI. During this working meeting, Rachmat explained the 2019 reference, the 2023 achievements, the 2020-2024 objectives of the RPJMN and the objectives of the Government Work Plan (RKP) 2024. Economic growth from 2019 baseline was 5.02, 2023 achievement was 5.05, RPJMN target was 6.2-6.5 (percent) and with RKP 5 .3 to 5.7 (percent) and this estimated target has not been achieved, Rachmad told a working meeting. with Commission XI DPR RI, at the DPR RI Senayan Office, Jakarta, Tuesday (12/11). The economic growth indicators prepared in the RPJMN 2020-2024 and the targets of the RKP 2024 were not achieved as Indonesia's economic growth position in the third quarter of 2024 only reached 4.95 percent on a annual basis (year on year/year). The achievement of annual economic growth is also lower than that of the second quarter of 2024 which reached 5.05 percent (year-on-year) and higher than that of the third quarter of 2023 which was 4.94 percent (year-on-year) . Investment objectives are also not achieved In addition to economic growth indicators, there are 13 other development indicators that are not expected to be achieved according to RKP 2024, including investment growth, share of processing industry and open unemployment rate (TPT). Then, the level of poverty, the Gini ratio, the human development index (HDI), the availability of rice, the share of new renewable energies (EBT) in the national energy mix, the gross enrollment rate in the higher education and the prevalence of stunting among children under five. Then, there are two development indicators that have been achieved, namely the peasant exchange rate (NTP) and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Then the other three should be achieved, namely the dietary habits score, the expected average duration of schooling for the population aged 15 and over and the maternal mortality rate.

