“Not even read”: Rahul Gandhi’s new “Constitution” attack on PM Modi | News from India





NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the BJP leader had not even read the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a public rally in Gondia, Maharashtra, the Congress leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS were working round the clock to dismantle the Constitution.

“I can guarantee that the Prime Minister (Modi) has not even read the Indian Constitution. If he had read it, he would respect what is written in this book. If there is democracy in India, it It’s thanks to this book,” he added. and this book exists because of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Phule ji,” Rahul said.

“Narendra Modi and the RSS have been attacking this book for the past 24 hours. Is it written in this book that anyone should buy MLAs to topple the Maharashtra government?” he added.

This comes days after Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress for allegedly presenting blank copies of the Constitution during election campaigns in Maharashtra.

In a veiled reference to the red-covered Constitution that Gandhi carries at his rallies, Prime Minister Modi said, “They are now showing a red book in the name of the Constitution.”

“The cover says 'Constitution of India', but the inside is blank. This shows their hatred towards Babasaheb. Printing a red book for elections and removing the words from the Constitution is an example of the Congress mentality of putting end to the Constitution,” he added. .

THE Maharashtra Assembly Elections will take place on November 20, with the vote count for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56 and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63 and the Congress 42.

