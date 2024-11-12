Taspen handed over retirement benefits to a number of former ministers from the Jokowi era





Jakarta (ANTARA) – PT Taspen (Persero) handed over retirement benefits and old-age savings (THT) to a number of advanced former Indonesian ministers and former senior state officials. The handover was carried out directly in the offices of the respective ministries by Taspen Chief Commissioner Suhardi Alius, Plt. Taspen President Director Rony Hanityo Aprianto and Taspen Operations Director Ariyandi in appreciation for the dedication of the ministers. Secretary General Taspen Henra said that Taspen, as responsible for the social security of the State Civil Apparatus (ASN) and state civil servants, was always proactive in providing all rights and benefits of civil servants . “Taspen appreciates the performance and all the service and dedication of the ministers to the country through the provision of retirement benefits and the THT program. We hope that the benefits received can ensure prosperity for them and their families,” said Henra in a statement in Jakarta. , Tuesday. Several ministers and senior state officials who receive pension and THT benefits directly in their respective offices include: Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah, Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights Hadi Tjahjanto, Bintang Puspayoga, Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA), and Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of Religion. In addition, there are also Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga S. Uno, Minister of Transport. Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Ms. Siti Nurbaya Bakar Minister of Environment and Forestry and Chief Justice Muhammad Syarifuddin. “Nuna is also happy to have received a pension from TASPEN of IDR 27 million during my tenure as Chief of Staff to the President and Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs. Starting November 1, I will receive a pension of IDR 3 million every month . Thank you God,” Teten Masduki jokingly said via his official social media account. Nuna is Teten's pet cat. Ministers and senior state officials will retire on November 1, 2024, after serving their term as ministers under the administration of President Joko Widodo and Ma'ruf Amin and completing their terms as state civil servants. The benefits distributed include the retirement program and old-age savings, as part of the rights acquired by state civil servants after their mandate. Also read: Jokowi receives retirement and old-age savings benefits from TASPEN Also read: Taspen hands over pension and THT program benefits to Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Previously, Taspen also handed over THT pensions and benefits directly to Vice President Ma'ruf Amin at the Vice Presidential Palace in mid-September. Apart from ministers, Taspen also provides retirement services to various other state officials, such as members of the People's Advisory Council, Regional Representative Council, Corruption Eradication Commission, Supreme Court , the Constitutional Court, the Financial Audit Agency, ambassadors and regional heads. This is in line with the mandate of Law Number 5 of 2014 concerning the State Civil Apparatus. The distribution of retirement and THT benefits is a form of appreciation by the government to state civil servants for their dedication and devotion in the discharge of their duties. As manager of the ASN and State Employee Social Security Program, Taspen continues to strive to maintain trust by providing reliable and proactive services. Taspen will continue to strengthen its important role in the management of social security programs for ASN and state civil servants, while remaining committed to the 5T principles in the administration of retirement programs, namely good administration, right people, right time, right number and right place. This is in line with the direction of Minister of State Erick Thohir, who emphasized that state-owned enterprises must continue to encourage more efficient business productivity, make improvements and be service-oriented. Also read: TASPEN hands over old-age savings benefits to former TNI commander Journalist: Citro Atmoko

Editor: Evi Ratnawati

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

