Trump picks Kristi Noem to become secretary of Homeland Security





CNN-

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to be his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Noem will be chosen to take over the agency as two leading immigration hardliners, Stephen Miller and Tom Homan, are expected to take over leadership positions, indicating that Trump is serious about his promise to crack down on its promises on immigration. By choosing Noem, Trump ensures that a loyalist will lead an agency that he prioritizes and that is essential to his domestic agenda.

The department experienced immense turmoil the last time Trump was in office. DHS then had five different leaders, only two of whom were confirmed by the Senate. The agency has a $60 billion budget and hundreds of thousands of employees.

Noem, who previously served as a representative from South Dakota, will now be tasked with overseeing a sprawling agency that oversees everything from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to Federal Emergency Management Agency and the United States Secret Service.

Noem had previously been on Trump's shortlist for vice president, although her relationship with Trump changed after the negative spread surrounding the publication of her book: No Going Back: The Truth on Whats Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward. In it, she revealed that she had previously killed her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer, Cricket, despite not showing the signs of an ideal hunting dog.

The governor wrote that the dog was untrainable, according to excerpts first reported by The Guardian. Noem later argued that these anecdotes were intended to show how capable she was of doing some of life's most gruesome jobs when necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/12/politics/kristi-noem-homeland-security-secretary/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos