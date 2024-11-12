PM Modi's jibe at Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra: The most unstable vehicle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Maha Vikas Aghadi the most unstable vehicle.

Solāpur:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying he was in a vehicle without wheels or brakes and was fighting with one another to drive it.

Terming the MVA as the most unstable vehicle, the Prime Minister asserted that the MahaYuti, on the other hand, is capable of providing a stable government for the next five years with a single objective of development.

He added that only a stable government can make long-term policies.

“You must remember that the vehicle these Maha Aghadi are traveling in is a vehicle that has no wheels or brakes and there is a fight over who will drive it. Aghadi is the most unstable vehicle, these people are losing their time to fight among themselves. Maharashtra needs a MahaYuti government for the next five years which is stable and whose sole focus is the development of Maharashtra. Only a stable government will be able to make policies for long. term for Maharashtra,” PM Modi said while polling for Maharashtra BJP and MahaYuti nominees in Solapur.

The Prime Minister said that currently there was a jostling in Aghadi, adding that there was a fierce fight in Aghadi for the post of Chief Minister.

“One party remains busy all day declaring its leader as chief minister. Other parties and Congress remain busy rejecting him. Such parties can never form a stable government in Maharashtra,” the Prime Minister said .

He also targeted Congress, saying that even though the grand old party has ruled the country for decades, its thinking is to keep the problems going and keep people entangled in those problems.

“For decades, the Congress ruled the country but left many questions unanswered. It kept people preoccupied with various issues, which became their typical work culture. Due to this approach, farmers in Maharashtra have suffered for many years,” the Prime Minister said. » declared the minister.

He added that in this region, Congress and its allies have failed to effectively address irrigation problems. “On the other hand, we have focused on resolving these issues. Due to our efforts, the water table level in several villages of Solapur is rising,” the Prime Minister said.

He also informed that the Congress wants to end the rights given to the poor and deprived people of the country.

“The prince went abroad and spoke openly about ending reservations. The desire of Congress to end reservations is not new. There was a time when Congress openly made big announcements in newspapers against reservations. Today is the internet age these anti-reservation statements from Congress are available on the internet and social media,” he said.

He told those gathered at the rally that the Congress was troubled by MahaYuti's unity and that is why they wanted to make one caste fight against another caste.

“Are you letting this Congress conspiracy succeed? We must stand united to foil the dangerous plans of the Congress. That is why my request is: if we are united, we are safe,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that when the MahaYuti government, which believes in the “faith” and “culture” of Maharashtra, is functioning, the people of Solapur have seen what kind of results are happening.

“The people of Solapur were demanding development for decades, the projects pending for decades have been completed by the MahaYuti government,” PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister said the MahaYuti government had waived electricity bills of farmers, adding that the government's effort was that farmers did not have to pay their electricity bills. “That’s why we’re committed to providing solar power to every farm,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that when the Congress was in power, only 2-3 percent ethanol was mixed in petrol, adding that after the BJP came to power in 2014, the government decided to increase the ethanol mixture.

“It has increased to 15 percent now. I am aiming for 20 percent ethanol blend. Farmers have received Rs 80,000 crore through ethanol, and sugarcane growers have been the biggest beneficiaries ” he said.

The Prime Minister also informed that the government strives to keep women at the center of all social welfare programmes.

“Today, the houses built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana are built in the name of women. The biggest beneficiaries of the Mudra scheme are our mothers and sisters. We are engaged in the mission of making three crore Lakhpati Didi sisters” , he said. said.

The Prime Minister said this change was possible due to the work of the BJP at the Center and the MahaYuti government in Maharashtra.

“Today we are moving towards building a developed India from a developed Maharashtra. That is why I say, 'BJP-MahaYuti ahe, tar gati ahe. Maharashtrachi pragati ahe',” the Prime Minister.

