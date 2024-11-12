California Governor Gavin Newsom will spend part of the week in Washington in an attempt to put state policies to the test – NBC Bay Area





California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to meet with the Biden administration this week to discuss zero-emission vehicles and disaster relief issues that have been targeted in the past by President-elect Donald Trump.

The Democratic governor leaves for Washington on Monday and will return home on Wednesday, his office said. Newsom will also meet with California's congressional delegation.

It seeks federal approval of the state's climate rules, a $5.2 billion reimbursement for emergency funding during the COVID-19 pandemic and updates to the state's Medicaid program, as well as than other priorities.

The trip comes days after Newsom called on state lawmakers to call a special session in December to protect California's liberal policies before Trump returns to power in January.

Trump later criticized the governor on social media, calling out California's high cost of living and the state's homeless crisis. He said Newsom was stopping every BIG thing that could be done to “make California great again.”

California won most of the Trump administration's legal challenges to the state's environmental and other progressive policies during the Republican's first term, said Thad Kousser, a political science professor at the University of California at San Diego.

The question is: Has Donald Trump changed the legal playing field so much through court appointments in his first term that he will be able to win on policy in his second term? he said.

As president, Trump appointed more than 230 federal judges, including three justices to the United States Supreme Court.

In 2019, the Trump administration revoked California's ability to enforce its own tailpipe emissions standards. President Joe Biden later restored state authority, which was upheld in federal court.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency typically sets standards for emissions from passenger cars, trucks and other vehicles, but California has historically obtained waivers to impose its own tougher standards.

California has eight climate rules awaiting waivers from the EPA. They include measures to require all new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, abandon diesel-powered trains and update standards for emissions of pollutants from heavy-duty vehicles.

Gil Cisneros, who was elected to represent Los Angeles County in the U.S. House of Representatives, said in an email that his fellow Democrats have a responsibility to protect key policies even if Republicans retain control of the House.

If Donald Trump keeps his promises such as eliminating the Affordable Care Act, mass deportations, raising tariffs… it is up to us to communicate with the American people and convince them that his policies will harm economy and to his portfolio, Cisneros. said. This is how we can better resist him.

Speaking to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Democratic Senator-elect Adam Schiff said he was willing to work with Trump to cut costs and strengthen the economy.

But if he tries to take away the rights and freedoms of Californians, if he tries to tear down the guardrails of our democracy, as before, he will meet a vigorous adversary in me, Schiff said. I will do whatever is necessary to protect the rights and freedoms of my constituents.

Trump resoundingly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, a former California prosecutor, in the battle for the nation's highest office. Newsom has become a foil to Trump over the years, and he was a prominent defender of Biden's and then Harris' campaigns.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Blood in Los Angeles contributed.

Austin is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-reported issues. Follow Austin on Twitter: @sophieadanna

