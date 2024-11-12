Top PTI leaders arrested outside Adiala jail





Top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were released after being briefly detained by the Punjab Police outside Adiala Jail for violation of Section 144.

Several senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza were arrested by Punjab Police on Tuesday while trying to meet the former Imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison.

The arrested PTI leaders include Omar Ayub, former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar and SIC chief Hamid Raza.

On Instagram, PTI wrote: “Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar and Sahibzada Hamid Raza were arrested outside Adiala Jail, for simply exercising their right to meet Imran Khan, as permitted by the law.

PTI leaders frequently meet Imran Khan in prison to plan and coordinate their political activities. The SIC, led by Raza, is a key ally of the PTI, and currently, PTI lawmakers are also listed as SIC members in parliament.

Reacting to the arrest, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said a meeting was planned with PTI founder Imran Khan for which key leaders including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub, Sahibzada Hamid Raza and Asad Qaiser, had arrived at the prison.

However, according to Akram, the leaders had to wait until 3 p.m. and were not allowed to meet Imran Khan.

When the leaders attempted to leave, they were taken from their vehicles and taken into custody. Akram claimed that the leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, were arrested forcibly and dragged from their cars.

Separately, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, chairman of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), was also detained, as confirmed by Akram.

He condemned these actions as a clear example of fascism and called for the immediate release of all arrested leaders.

Earlier in September this year, Islamabad police apprehended PTI President Barrister Gohar, MP Sher Afzal Marwat and several others outside Parliament.

They were arrested for allegedly violating laws relating to peaceful assembly and public order during the party's rally in the federal capital. However, they were later released.

