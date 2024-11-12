Waiting for Mega Luck for Risma-Gus Hans in East Java Gubernatorial Election





PDI-Perjuangan (PDI-P) General Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri is expected to stop in Surabaya to campaign for PDI-P candidate duo for East Java Governor and Vice Governor Tri Rismaharini-Zahrul Azhar Asumta (Risma-Gus Hans). It is hoped that Megawati's presence can improve the performance of the PDI-P political machine in the East Java gubernatorial elections. “Megawati is a figure who still has a solid mass base, including in East Java. There are several areas where the mass base of the PDI-P is very strong in the East Java region, especially the Abangan areas if we want to use Geertz's terminology,” said a sociologist from Trunojoyo University of Madura, Iskandar Dzulkarnain to Alinéa.idMonday (11/10). The term abangan was coined by anthropologist Clifford Geertz in the book “The Religion of Java”. The Abangan are a group of Javanese Muslims who practice Islam in various sects such as Hinduism, Buddhism and animism. Historically, abangan groups have been more likely to vote for the Indonesian National Party (PNI) and the Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). In the contemporary political era, most abangan groups are constituents and sympathizers of the PDI-P. “For example, Blitar, Malang, Surabaya, Kediri. The charismatic figure of Megawati still has quite a significant influence in swaying votes in East Java. Moreover, her spirit is deeply rooted in her to fight for the little people in every slogan,” says Iskandar. The results of a survey of a number of institutions show that the level of electability of Risma-Gus Hans is still low in the East Java gubernatorial elections. The Denny JA Indonesian Survey Circle (LSI) survey, which took place from October 16 to 22, for example, showed that the outgoing couple Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Dardak (Khofifah-Emil) was dominant with a score of 65, 8%. In the survey, the Risma-Gus Hans couple collected only 24.5%, while the Luluk Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim couple was the deadliest with an electability of 1%. Other surveys also found relatively similar candidate ranking compositions. Trias Politika Strategis Executive Director Agung Baskoro believes that Megawati's presence in East Java is very likely to have an electoral effect on Risma-Gus Hans. Megawati can at least match the influence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President Prabowo Subianto in the East Java gubernatorial election. “When we talk about Megawati, we talk about the coattail effect that Ms. Mega is trying to convey. I think this could have an impact on the highly competitive East Java regional elections. All campaign variables will have an impact,” Agung told Alinéa.idMonday (11/11). As an incumbent couple, Khofifah-Emil is supported by 16 political parties, both DPRD political parties and non-parliamentary parties. The majority of DPRD seats in East Java are part of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) which represents the political leadership of Prabowo and Jokowi. Furthermore, Agung believes that it is not enough for Risma-Gus Hans to simply hope for electoral benefits from Megawati. To win the regional elections, all electoral variables must be optimized, including strengthening the figure of the candidates in order to attract public sympathy. “So everything can be done, including optimizing Gus Hans. So far, the deputy variable is considered not to provide electoral support. Even if the deputy also determines that he is attractive and moves here and there. It will definitely help,” Agung said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alinea.id/politik/menanti-tuah-mega-untuk-risma-gus-hans-di-pilgub-jatim-b2kH59QMA The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos