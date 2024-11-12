The Republican Party has a 'homoerotic fascination' with Vladimir Putin (former British Prime Minister)





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Republican Party had a “strange, homoerotic fascination” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Johnson, a longtime ally of President-elect Donald Trump, made the remarks Monday on stage at Fortune's Global Forum conference, where he was discussing the relationship between Russia, Trump and the Republican Party. News week contacted Boris Johnson by email for comment, as well as with Trump's team and the Republican National Committee, outside of normal business hours. Following Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election, attention was focused on how his second presidential term would alter foreign policy relations and influence the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. NATO allies are reportedly plotting to ensure that Trump cannot reduce his support for Ukraine. Boris Johnson (right) welcomes Donald Trump (left) to the NATO summit in London on December 4, 2019. Johnson recently said the Republican Party has a homoerotic fascination with Vladimir Putin.

PETER NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Johnson, whose three-year term as prime minister of the United Kingdom overlapped by two years with Trump's first term as president, discussed it at the Forum. He said Trump was “pretty tough” on Vladimir Putin when he was in the Oval Office. But he added that the Republican Party had “a homoerotic fascination with Putin, which I personally do not share.” He continued: “Some of these people think he's a stand-up man and like his manly Christianity.” “It's completely absurd. He's a tyrant, a kleptocrat, a murderer and a very, very dangerous and evil man.” News week contacted the Kremlin by email for comment. “But there is no question that some of these people have the ear of the 47th president,” Johnson said. “And they whisper a lot of nonsense to him.” Johnson is a strong supporter of Trump. On Facebook after the election result, the former prime minister said: “Huge congratulations to Donald Trump on his historic victory.” “He has shown in the past that he is capable of taking strong and decisive action. I am convinced that this is what he will now do at home and abroad, whether in the Middle East or in Ukraine. “There’s a lot of dangerous, poisonous, pernicious rhetoric going on right now,” Johnson said. He then referred to the president-elect's proposed peace deal and said he “hopes that the argument for democracy and freedom will succeed – and I base my optimism on what I have last seen.” Trump has repeatedly said he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in a day. This remark raised eyebrows among both countries and NATO allies. Last week, a report originally published by The Washington Post, said there was a call between the president-elect and the Russian president, allegedly to discuss the war in Ukraine. Kremlin officials have refuted the claim, calling the claims “pure fiction.” Johnson said there is a “real risk that the deal will be reached without being in the interests of freedom and democracy.” He added: “I am absolutely convinced that it would be a disaster for the world if Ukraine were to collapse.” Do you have a story we should cover? Do you have any questions about this story? Contact [email protected].

