House of Representatives Appreciates President's Decision to Approve Jokowi's Choice as KPK Leader





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The House of Representatives (DPR) appreciates President Prabowo Subianto's decision to approve the names of the chosen Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) leadership and supervisory board (Dewas) candidates by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. DPR member Said Abdullah said that the DPR carried out a profile examination and traced the names of the leadership candidates and KPK Dewas. “Ultimately, we believe that the House of Representatives, in this case Commission III, will choose the best through a determined mechanism in the spirit of deliberation,” Said said in an official statement in Jakarta on Tuesday. He revealed that President Prabowo sent the letter from the President of the Republic of Indonesia number R60/PRES/11/2024 dated November 4, 2024 to the candidates for leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission and the Council of the Corruption Eradication Commission for the 2024-2029 term to the DPR. Thus, the DPR has the obligation to immediately conduct a fit and proper test on the names of the leadership candidates and the KPK Dewas. Also read: Commission III to hold feasibility test for Corruption Eradication Committee (KPK) 2024-2029 Capim and Dewas Even though the KPK leaders and Dewas are politically elected (political person), but Said emphasized that the DPR would use its authority to select KPK and Dewas leadership candidates in a professional manner. The different factions in the House of Representatives, he said, will involve civil society activists who have paid attention and examined the backgrounds of the KPK leadership candidates and Dewas. “We will open the door as wide as possible to the broader community, academics and anti-corruption activists to provide important input and data so that we in the DPR can choose the best candidates for leadership and the KPK Dewas proposed by the President,” said the man who is also the Chairman of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives. He also reminded that in the future, the task accomplished by the KPK leadership and the Eewas will be very difficult because they need to increase public confidence in the KPK as a law enforcement institution, clean, professional, honest, impartial and capable of placing the law as commander in chief. Another task, he continued, is for the Corruption Eradication Commission to be able to strengthen the legal system and influence the President and the DPR to strengthen legislative work to improve the legal system national, particularly in the eradication of corruption. Apart from this, he added that the Corruption Eradication Commission must be able to lead the work of eradicating corruption with coverage in all regions. “At least focus on eradicating corruption in the natural resources sector, which causes environmental damage and creates large-scale losses for the state,” Said said. Finally, Said mentioned another difficult task facing the KPK leadership and the Dewas, namely making the KPK a pioneer in compliance and working with the government and society to build an anti-corruption culture. Also read: DPR received presidential decree regarding the head of the Corruption Eradication Committee 2024-2029 and candidates for Dewas KPK Journalist: Agatha Olivia Victoria

Publisher: Triono Subagyo

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/4462137/dpr-hargai-keputusan-presiden-setujui-capim-kpk-pilihan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos