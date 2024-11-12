Politics
Trump will bring China's Xi Jinping regime to the brink of collapse
Xi Jinping has put the fate of his country and his regime in the hands of others, including the next leader of the country he considers an enemy, the United States. Yes, the Chinese leader, who many consider the most powerful figure in the world, is actually powerless.
How did this happen?
In short, Xi did it himself. For largely ideological reasons, he has consistently rejected common-sense advice to boost consumer spending as the basis of China's economy, and almost all recently announced stimulus measures will directly or indirectly erode consumption. . As Anne Stevenson-Yang of J Capital Research USA told me, the chances of structural reform in Xi Jinping's China are zero.
This means that Xi now has only one option: export his way out of economic difficulties.
Although Chinese exports have soared, rising a staggering 12.7 percent year-on-year last month, the growth is not sustainable. As Nobel laureate Paul Krugman pointed out in June to Bloomberg, global markets are not big enough for Xi's plan to succeed. We can't absorb, he said. The world will not accept everything China wants to export.
Additionally, countries are already resisting China's predatory trade practices, with many now determined to stop Beijing's decimation of their industries. The United States in particular.
China, due to Xi's flawed economic ideas, is entering what some have called a doom loop. China's economy is in a slow recession, as Andrew Collier of Orient Capital Research and the Harvard Kennedy School told me in June. The deterioration since then is evident.
The economy is unlikely to grow anywhere near the 4.6 percent rate announced for the third quarter. Even if that were the case, the country would not create the production needed to repay its debt. In practice, China is going through a long-delayed 2008. Defaults, starting with the high-profile bankruptcy of Evergrande Group in 2021, threaten to derail the economy.
Further defaults are virtually inevitable because China's total country debt-to-GDP ratio is dangerously high. After taking into account the notorious hidden debt and adjusting the inflated GDP reports, the ratio could be, by my estimates, 350 percent. Given the simultaneous challenges, China has very little chance of avoiding a financial crisis.
This can and has delayed the settlement of accounts. So far.
Enter Donald Trump. If there was one consistent economic promise he made during his successful campaign for president, it was to raise tariffs.
In February, speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel, Trump suggested he could impose tariffs higher than 60% on Chinese imports.
Levies of this magnitude, let alone the 100 percent rate he has sometimes spoken of, would undermine China's already weak economy. Even at the 60 percent rate, some Chinese products would be completely excluded from the U.S. market. Others say Chinese central or local governments or Chinese manufacturers should absorb most of the costs.
In 2018, when Trump, as president, imposed tariffs of up to 25% on Chinese goods, Beijing and Chinese manufacturers, through various schemes, essentially paid 75-81% of the tariffs in order to to preserve their sales.
With the drop in ex-factory prices, the country's producer price index fell in October for the 25th consecutive month, Chinese manufacturers are already reeling. They can no longer afford to lower prices.
In addition, the prospect of new customs duties imposed by Trump is already having another effect: convincing companies to relocate their production from China, as American shoe company Steve Madden announced after the US elections.
As Trump's tariffs reduce Chinese exports and ultimately harm China's economy, members of the Communist Party elite will almost certainly fight among themselves to reduce sources of corruption. They will be forced to engage in even more vicious struggles for power. Xi will preside over an increasingly unstable ruling group.
Unfortunately for Xi, he has few means to fight back. Countries with a trade surplus have very little ammunition to fight against those with a trade deficit. Last year, the Americas' merchandise trade deficit with China was $279.1 billion. This year, the deficit in the Americas and China through September was $217.5 billion. Trump has many business solutions at his disposal.
Ultimately, Xi finds himself confronted with an insoluble paradox. To create growth, China must export more. To export more, Xi must double down on extremely self-serving trade policies. As it doubles down, countries will impose tariffs and restrict access to their markets.
Evading trade sanctions has become a blood sport for China, Collier told me this month, but Trump appears to be in no mood to allow Chinese cheating. The likely nomination of China hawk Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Mike Waltz as national security adviser would appear to add seriousness to the president-elect's intentions.
For Xi Jinping, there is no longer an exit strategy.
Gordon G Chang is the author of Plan Red: China's Plan to Destroy America and The Coming Collapse of China. Follow him on X @GordonGChange.
