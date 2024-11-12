'BJP lost seats everywhere…': Sharad Pawar's direct attack on PM Modi as fight intensifies for Maharashtra





NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the BJP lost 10-12 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, where the Prime Minister had campaigned in a manner in-depth. On Tuesday, Modi addressed rallies in Chimur (Chandrapur district), Solapur and Pune. “The Prime Minister has the right to address election rallies. There is no need to pay much attention to it, Pawar told reporters. But keep one thing in mind: the Prime Minister has spoke at 16 rallies during the Lok Sabha elections, and the BJP lost 10-12 seats when he addressed the rallies. So let him come, the veteran leader added, in response to. a question about Modis' campaign calendar. In the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the BJP's number of seats in Maharashtra declined significantly to nine from 23 in 2019. Pawar also dismissed allegations by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray who accused him of promoting caste-based politics. He (Thackeray) is gaining prominence a few months before the elections. So, I don't take it seriously, Pawar said. The NCP leader further slammed senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, who was recently caught on camera kicking a supporter, saying the treatment of BJP party workers was obvious for all to see . The ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP coalition, is gearing up for a tough battle against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Congress, in power. upcoming legislative elections on November 20 in Maharashtra.

