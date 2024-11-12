Imran violated PTI constitution by appointing Raja as general secretary





PTI leader Salman Akram Raja (right) and founder Imran Khan. Screenshot/ Gohar says Rajas' job as general secretary is an internal matter. The PTI Constitution does not contain any provision relating to the appointment of the Director General.

ISLAMABAD: The constitution of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf does not recognize Salman Akram Raja as general secretary of PTI.

PTI sources told The News that there is no provision in the PTI constitution for the “appointment” to the post of general secretary of someone who has not been elected previously as a party of the Secretary-General's Panel.

Only an additional general secretary can take over in case this very important party position becomes vacant.

These sources said that neither Omar Ayub, who was the party's elected general secretary, has been denotified nor Raja has yet been informed of Ayub's replacement.

Ayub had resigned from this key party post, but this has not yet been formally accepted. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, Raja is currently serving as general secretary, but he has no legal backing and is instead violating the PTI constitution.

PTI Chairman's lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, when contacted, confirmed that Raja's notification as PTI SG had not been issued. He said these were internal party issues and it was not so important for the media to focus on them. He said Rajas' work as party SG is part of the internal management of PTI.

The sources, however, insist that this is a serious illegality and a violation of the PTI constitution. According to a PTI source, the last party constitution in force was that of May 2019.

It was amended in June 2022 and held inter-party elections on June 9, 2022. The Election Commission of Pakistan, however, refused to accept the PTI intra-party elections as validly held and refused to issue the certificate.

The ECP considered that the statutes of the PTI had not been modified. Some other discrepancies were also noted in the documentation and conduct of inter-party elections by the ECP, which ordered inter-party elections to be held within 20 days in accordance with its existing 2019 constitution.

Based on the ECP guidelines, the PTI had to hold its intra-party elections based on the 2019 constitution. In December 2023, the PTI held its elections in accordance with the 2019 constitution.

The ECP again did not accept the elections and regretted the certificate dated December 22, 2023. The PHC and SC upheld the decisions of the ECP, as a result of which the PTI Constitution 2019 became final.

Under the 2019 Constitution, the PTI has a two-tier party organization, the president as party leader and the central party organization. The president must be elected by the votes of all PTI members for five years.

The president cannot be appointed even if he resigns. This is a mandate by election only. In the event of death or resignation, the general secretary remains in office for a maximum of 30 days and the election of the president must take place within this 30-day period.

According to the constitution, the vice president, president and four central vice presidents are to be appointed by the president. These are the only positions to be filled on the proposal of the president.

All other positions must be filled through intra-party elections. The holders of the functions of secretary general, additional SG, deputy SG and joint SG are elected for a three-year term by secret ballot, within a commission.

In the event that the General Secretary is unable to perform his duties for any reason, an additional General Secretary will fully assume the functions of the General Secretary. There is no provision in the PTI Constitution for appointment to the post of General Secretary and this makes Raja a non-entity.

Originally published in The News

