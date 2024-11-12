Bappenas: 12 of 16 development indicators of President Jokowi's era are not achieved





SINAR OF HOPE–A number of development goals under the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) were only achieved at the end of this year. Of the 16 indicators, only four could be achieved in accordance with the objective. This was revealed during the presentation by the Ministry of National Development Planning (PPN)/Bappenas regarding the assessment of development achievements in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2019-2024 or the second term of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Based on this assessment, we plan to realize what is the vision and mission of the new government,” said Minister of Development Planning/Chairman of Bappenas Rachmat Pambudy during a working meeting with Commission XI DPR RI, Tuesday (12/11/2024). According to Rachmat, the evaluation was carried out by comparing the reference position in 2019, achievements in 2023, projections in 2024 and the objectives of the RPJMN, as well as the Government Work Plan (RKP). He said economic growth in the RPJMN 2019-2024 was targeted at 6.2 percent to 6.5 percent, while in the RKP it was 5.3 to 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, in 2023, economic growth will only reach 5.05%. “What we said here with friends is there baseline in 2019, achievements in 2023 and objectives for the RPJMN (2020-2024) and the RKP (2024). Currently, we are carrying out an evaluation (results of development achievements) and based on this evaluation, we plan to realize what is the vision and mission of the new government. “What we are doing together is a continuation of previous governments,” Rachmat said. Firstly, it is estimated that not all indicators contained in the economic category are achieved in accordance with the set objectives. For economic growth, the achievement in 2023 is 5.05 percent with baseline in 2019, or 5.02 percent. The target of the RPJMN 2020-2024 is around 6.2 to 6.5 percent and the RKP 2024 is 5.3 to 5.7 percent, which means that this indicator is not expected to be achieved by here the end of the year according to the objective. Investment growth indicator with baseline 2019 is 4 to 5 percent, 2023 target is 4.4 percent, RPJMN target is 6.6 to 7 percent, and RKP target is 6.2 to 7 percent. Share Processing industry with baseline 2019 was 19.7 percent, the achievement was 18.67 percent, then the RPJMN was 21 percent. Likewise, the open unemployment rate indicator (TPT) has baseline 5.23 percent, achievement 5.32 percent, RPJMN 3.6-4.3 percent and RKP 5-5.7 percent. In addition, three indicators of the social protection category are also not expected to be achieved in accordance with the target, and one indicator is in line with the target. The poverty level indicator has baseline 9.22 percent with a result of 9.36 percent, RPJMN 6-7 percent and RKP 6.5-7.5 percent. Gini ratio index with baseline 0.38, achievement 0.388, RPJMN 0.36-0.374 and RKP 0.374-0.377. Concerning the Human Development Index (HDI), it has baseline 71.92 percent with a result of 73.55 percent, RPJMN 75.54 percent and RKP 73.99-74.02 percent.

