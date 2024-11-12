S Jaishankar – Kashmir Observer





Foreign Minister S Jaishankar | Reuters file photo Mumbai- Foreign Minister S Jaishankar shared his experience of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described him as a "demanding and interactive boss". Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Aditya Birla Group Scholarship Program in Mumbai, S Jaishankar was asked about how PM Modi is his boss. Responding to the question, S Jaishankar said, "I have daily evaluation sessions. In a way, I would say he's honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he's getting ready. If you are discussing something, you must be fully prepared. You need to know what you're talking about to make your argument or cause. You have to hold on and you have to have the data. S Jaishankar further highlighted two features of PM Modi's leadership style and said that PM Modi is a very interactive boss who encourages open discussions and gives his team "operational freedom". He said: "A second characteristic I would say is that he is a very interactive boss. There are bosses who make up their minds before you talk to them or there are those who give you a decision. His way of making decisions is very interactive. "I liked working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he responded to a call that we needed to get people out. Do the right thing, use the Air Force, use civil aviation, talk to the people, tell me what I should do, if I have to make a phone call I will, if you have to send ministers there to do it. It gives you that operational freedom. It's not like he doesn't follow you, but he doesn't micromanage you. I enjoyed the experience of this job," added SS Jaishankar. S Jaishankar, at the event, also highlighted India's confidence in its ties with the US despite global concerns and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's relationships with successive US presidents and his ability to build strong relationships spanning from Barack Obama to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He said: "I think the prime minister was in the first three calls that President Trump received. Prime Minister Modi has actually established relations between several presidents. When he first arrived in Washington, Obama was president, then Trump, then Biden. So, you know, for him, there's something natural about the way he forms these relationships. So, that helped tremendously.

