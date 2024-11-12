Xi Jinping comes to Brazil for the G20 and meets Lula





Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Brazil for the G20 summit, a meeting bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies, which will take place on November 18-19. The Chinese head of state will travel to Rio de Janeiro between November 17 and 21, on a state visit. Xi Jinping will also meet with President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) on the 20th of this month, at the Palcio da Alvorada, Brasilia. The government has only indicated that leaders will look after “bilateral relations” between the countries. G20: From the snow of the Himalayas to the Rio 40 C, the Sherpas are already in Brazil China Central Bank Chairman Strengthens Supportive Monetary Policy, Vows to Maintain Yuan Stability G20: Galeo prepares for increased demand with Santos Dumont airport closure In 2024, the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China was celebrated. The Asian country Brazil's main trading partnerand in 2023, bilateral trade between the nations reached 157 billion US dollars. Before traveling to Brazilian territory, Xi Jinping will travel to Peru, between November 13 and 17, for the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Biden will also be in Brazil United States President Joe Biden will also be in Brazil for the G20 summit. The Head of State will pass through Manaus on November 17, where he will stay for a few hours and visit the Amazon. On the same day, the American head of state will travel to Rio de Janeiro, where he will meet President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). Vladimir Putin will not come to the G20 Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will not come to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit. He confirmed that he would not attend the G20 in Brazil to Daniel Rittner, director of journalism atCNN Brazil, on October 18. The country will be represented by Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to Jussara Soares, political analyst atCNN.This will be Lavrov's second visit to Brazil this year, the first taking place in February, on the occasion of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

