Indonesia calls on Muslim countries to reduce trade with Israel





Jakarta. Indonesia recently called on Muslim and Arab countries to reduce trade with Israel in order to stop the bloodshed in Gaza. Leaders of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), of which Indonesia is a member, recently met in Riyadh to discuss ending the war in Gaza. President Prabowo Subianto sent his Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta to the summit in Riyadh, as the new leader traveled to the United States for an introductory state visit. Speaking in Arabic, Anis urged the OIC and Arab League to sever international trade relations with Israel as more Palestinians die at the hands of Israeli forces. “We [Indonesia] I would like to offer some recommendations, …, among others on how we should continue to sever all economic ties – including trade and investment – ​​with Israel. [We should also cut ties] with companies linked to global Zionist movements and stop any existing Israeli projects in member countries,” Anis Matta said at the Riyadh summit. He added: “We need to increase the volume of trade between the countries of the two organizations, especially locally produced goods in the Arab and Islamic economies. » Turkey – which has already imposed trade restrictions on Israel – made similar calls at the same summit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the Muslim world to end trade with Israel. Despite Indonesia's statement at the Riyadh conference, Southeast Asia's largest economy has engaged in economic activities with Israel, at least since September, according to the Commerce Ministry. Trade between Indonesia and Israel totaled $173 million in the nine months of this year. The trade figures increased by almost 24.6 percent compared to the $138.9 million recorded for the same period last year. Indonesian exports to Israel reached $130.6 million this year, as of September. Israel is still far from being one of Indonesia's main sources of foreign investment. Muslim-majority Indonesia reported that its Israeli investments reached just $10,000 between January and September 2024, according to government data. Prabowo only came to power a few weeks ago with an inaugural speech that also mentioned Palestine. The former army general even said that Indonesia – as a country that struggled against colonialism in the past – would support Palestinian independence. Many Indonesians have also boycotted products perceived to be produced by pro-Israeli companies. Indonesia does not have official diplomatic relations with Israel. Keywords: Keywords:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartaglobe.id/business/indonesia-calls-on-muslim-countries-to-cut-trade-with-israel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos