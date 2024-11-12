Giant firm, giant budget? – Good statistics





President Prabowo Subianto appointed Red and White Cabinet ministers on Monday (10/21/2024). The massive number of ministers appointed has become the focus of the Indonesian people. A total of 48 ministers, 5 agency heads and 55 deputy ministers were appointed that day, making it the highest figure since the Reform era. Prabowo increased the number of coordinating ministers from 4 to 7 people previously, and the number of state ministers increased from 30 to 41 people. Prabowo's large cabinet has raised fears that it will weigh on state finances. The Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios) revealed the potential for budget bloating due to the large number of civil servants who had to be paid under Prabowo's leadership. This potential can be measured by comparing the number of members of Joko Widodo's cabinet, made up of 51 people, with the current Red and White cabinet. “The more number of deputy ministers appointed will lead to an increase in state expenditure, including salaries of support staff, purchase of official cars, office facilities and payment of pensions of ministers and vice ministers. -ministers,” said researcher Celios Galau D. Muhammad. on Friday (10/18/2024). According to Celiosthe budget of the Prabowo era reached IDR 777 billion per year, this budget includes salaries, allowances and operating costs of ministers and deputy ministers. During the Jokowi era, the planned budget is only IDR 387.6 billion per year, almost half of the budget of the next Prabowo era. There is an increase in the budget of IDR 389.4 billion per year. If multiplied by Prabowo's term, the potential budget increase reaches Rp1.95 trillion. This figure is still the result of a simple comparison and does not take into account the detailed costs of constructing new buildings for the new ministry. Comparison of ministries' budgets during the Jokowi and Prabowo eras | Good statistics Furthermore, Achmad Hanif Imaduddin, a researcher at Celios, revealed that this potential loss is not only limited to economic waste, but also widens the inequality gap. “Even though the minister's salary is relatively low compared to other positions, this position can have a significant economic impact, such as an increase in the value of company shares held by the minister, which can be considered a advantage linked to access to power,” he declared on the official website. Celios. He fears that this phenomenon will encourage inequality in society, where civil servants will actually benefit twice from their position. Not only in terms of budget, there are concerns that the large number of ministries in Prabowo's cabinet will hamper efficiency and policy implementation. Public policy observer Yanuar Nugroho said there would be ministries that would instead deal with overlapping areas. “An issue that could have been handled by a single ministry, will now require more time and resources as it has to be handled by many ministries,” Yanuar said in a written statement, Monday (10/21/2024). Yanuar continued: Obesity in government agencies will slow down government performance in the future. He predicts it will take six months to a year for the new government to function effectively. Nonetheless, Prabowo argued that a large country like Indonesia needs many ministers so that the government can operate more efficiently. Now the public is just waiting to see the performance of Prabowo's big cabinet. Read also: Speeches of 44 ministers in Prabowo's Cabinet, full number according to the new order

