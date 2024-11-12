Donald Trump warned not to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement by the CEO of oil giant Exxon Mobil





Donald Trump's resounding re-election threatens to upend business in an industry he swore to protect: big oil.

If his new administration follows through on its plan to once again withdraw the United States from the historic 2015 Paris climate accord, in order to ease regulations on fossil fuel companies, it could actually end by harming companies like Exxon Mobil, according to the CEO of the oil giant.

Two years after Obama first helped pave the way for the Paris Accords, which aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Trump pulled the country out of the agreement. Upon taking office, Biden reversed that decision on day one, spurring record investments in clean technology. If Trump once again withdraws the United States from Paris, it will be the fourth administration in a row with diametrically opposed energy and climate policies.

I don't think shutdowns and starts are the right thing for businesses, Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Tuesday. This is extremely inefficient. This creates a lot of uncertainty.

The head of Exxon Mobil was in Azerbaijan to attend COP29 in Baku, the second time in a row that a city rich in the exploitation of its fossil fuel deposits has hosted the United Nations climate conference after Abu Dhabi last year.

Drill, baby, drill

Trump promised to drill, baby, drill, but this constant backtracking from agreed-upon policy has made it difficult for companies with long-term investment horizons that may find themselves stuck with stranded assets, such as oil companies. Woods said it's not helpful for businesses to let the pendulum swing as administrations change.

He assured that Exxon would not deviate from its strategy, which includes investments in controversial carbon capture technology, simply because of Trump's election. But he did not deny that adjustments might be necessary if there was a substantial change in government policy.

Exxon Mobil has a unique and sometimes uncomfortable relationship with Trump: Woods got his CEO job after his predecessor Rex Tillerson was tapped to become the new president's secretary of state. Tillerson spent only 13 months as secretary of state before being ousted by Trump.

Fortune reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but has not yet received a response.

Elon Musk could stop the pendulum from swinging again

One possible obstacle to further pendulum swing is Trump benefactor Elon Musk, who could potentially use his new influence to urge Trump not to follow through on his exit from the Paris Accords.

In 2017, the Tesla CEO withdrew from all presidential advisory boards after Trump announced his administration's decision to withdraw from Paris earlier the same day, with Musk saying climate change was real.

But at the time, Musk still needed his investors in Tesla to believe the company would become bigger than Toyota and Volkswagen combined, delivering 20 million cars a year to primarily environmentally conscious consumers.

That sales target has since been quietly abandoned, and after Nvidia replaced Tesla as the flagship stock to hold, Musk busied himself with rebranding his automaker as an AI androbotics company. (While Tesla shares have soared since Trump's election victory, its $1.1 billion market cap is still only a third of Nvidias.)

Trump: Rising sea levels only create more beachfront properties

The Tesla CEO, who now considers himself part of the Dark MAGA movement, has since gradually backtracked on his strong support for climate policies.

In August, while campaigning for Trump, Musk trivialized the issue of climate change and argued that there was no need for society to make difficult choices at all since things would naturally work out more or less of themselves. Accelerating the transition to clean energy was no longer urgent when compared to the bigger priority of putting Trump back in the Oval Office.

We still have quite a bit of time, we don't need to rush, Musk said. If, I don't know, in 50 to 100 years it was mostly sustainable, I think we'll probably be fine.

Meanwhile, Trump, a climate change skeptic, argued that rising sea levels were a good thing because it meant more beachfront properties. Trump did not address the issue of destruction existing beachfront properties caused by sea level rise.

Environmental activist and 350.org founder Bill McKibben called it the stupidest climate conversation ever.

Right now, Floridians hit by twin hurricanes Helene and Milton are struggling to find insurance for their homes, with many turning to the struggling nonprofit Citizens Property Insurance Corp. financial, as a last resort.

