Zhuhai car attack kills 35 as driver plows into crowd in southern China





Article 1 of 5 Emergency personnel work near the site of a suspected hit-and-run attack, which left several people injured, outside a sports center, in Zhuhai, China, November 11, 2024, in this still image taken from a video on social media. . Social media/via REUTERS [1/5] Emergency personnel work near the site of a suspected hit-and-run attack, which left several people injured, outside a sports center, in Zhuhai, China, November 11, 2024, in this still image taken from a video on social networks. Social media/via REUTERS Buy a license Rights open a new tab

Ram attack in China's Zhuhai leaves 35 dead, 43 injured

President Xi calls for all-out efforts to treat the injured

Zhuhai hosts China's largest annual air show this week

Assessment and details not published for a day, images censored ZHUHAI, China, Nov 12 (Reuters) – A motorist plowed his car into crowds at a sports center in southern China, killing 35 people and seriously injuring 43 others in one of the deadliest attacks in the contemporary history of China. Chinese authorities took nearly 24 hours to officially reveal the incident, which occurred Monday evening in Zhuhai, a city of around 2.5 million people in southern China, near Macau. Images and videos showing dozens of people being knocked down and a car fleeing the scene, which circulated on major Chinese social media platforms on Monday evening, were quickly censored. Disgruntled comments about the official delay in reporting the incident were also deleted, and messaging site Weibo censored a hashtag mentioning the death toll. Police said the 62-year-old driver, surnamed Fan, was captured and hospitalized with allegedly inflicted knife wounds to his neck and other parts of his body. Fan was upset about the division of assets in his divorce, police added. Candles and flowers were left at the scene Tuesday evening. Around thirty people gathered around one of the doors of the sports center, delivery drivers on bicycles stopping to add around twenty bouquets arranged in a row. Hundreds of rescue workers from Zhuhai city and Guangdong province were deployed to provide emergency care, and more than 300 medical professionals from five hospitals worked around the clock to save lives, the state media Beijing Daily. The attack came as Zhuhai attracted China's attention with the People's Liberation Army's biggest annual aviation show, where a new stealth jet fighter is on display for the first time. “I was driving nearby last night and heard sirens everywhere. I thought it was for the air show, but I've never heard sirens this loud before,” said a taxi driver named of Guo. “Then the passenger said there was a hit and run, I didn’t realize it was that bad.” One Weibo user wrote: “Even in today's highly connected world, it took over 24 hours to learn of this incident. » Others expressed shock. “I don’t know what to say, but I hope this kind of disease doesn’t spread,” one wrote. The death toll “makes every pore in my body stand up,” said another. There is no indication that the attack was linked to the air show. But this is the second such incident at the Zhuhai air show: in 2008, at least four people were killed and 20 others injured when a man drove a truck into a crowded schoolyard during the aeronautical show. Police said the attacker was seeking revenge over a traffic dispute. President Xi Jinping, quoted by Chinese state television CCTV, ordered that all efforts be made to treat the injured and demanded tough punishment for the perpetrators. The central government has dispatched a team to provide advice on handling the case, CCTV said. Violent crime is rare in China due to a strict security system and strict gun laws. However, the increase in the number of knife attacks in major cities has focused public attention on safety in public spaces. The deadliest attack that Reuters could identify in recent years in China took place in Urumqi, in China's western Xinjiang region, in 2014, in which suicide bombers killed 39 people and four of the five attackers are also dead. Register here. Reporting by David Kirton, Joe Cash, Ethan Wang and Ella Cao; Written by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Alex Richardson, Peter Graff Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. open a new tab Buy license rights

