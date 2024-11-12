Here's who Trump chose for his second administration





President-elect Donald Trump's second administration is beginning to take shape.

After defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, Trump made a handful of picks to join his administration, including a few in his cabinet.

Here's who's there so far.

Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff

A longtime Republican strategist, Wiles co-chaired Trump's final campaign and was rewarded with a critical role in the Cabinet, advising the president, helping execute his agenda and balancing his competing policy and policy priorities. She will become the first woman to hold this position.

A longtime Republican aide, Wiles has worked on presidential campaigns dating back to Ronald Reagan's campaign in 1980. Wiles managed the Trump campaigns in Florida in 2016 and 2020, as well as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' successful bid in 2018. Before that, she managed Rick Scott's 2010 campaign for governor of Florida and briefly served as director to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsmans. 2012 presidential campaign.

Susie is tough, smart, innovative and universally admired and respected, Trump said in a statement Friday. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to make America great again. It is a well-deserved honor that Susie is the first female Chief of Staff in U.S. history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.

Tom Homan (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)

Tom Homan, border tsar

Trump announced Sunday that he had chosen Homan, who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during his first administration, to be in charge of our nations' borders. The president-elect has referred to the position, unofficially, as border czar.

In addition to overseeing the southern and northern borders as well as maritime and air security, Trump said Homan would be responsible for all deportations of illegal aliens to their home countries, a central part of his agenda.

He said he had no doubt about Homan's ability to do a fantastic and long overdue job.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks before former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Elise Stefanik, Ambassador to the United Nations

Trump announced Monday that he would nominate the New York congresswoman to serve as senior U.S. envoy to the United Nations, a Cabinet position.

As Republican Conference Chairman, Stefanik is the fourth-highest ranking Republican member in the House. She has represented New York's 21st congressional district, which covers much of the northeastern part of the state, since 2015. When she first won at age 30, she became the youngest woman ever elected in Congress at the time.

“I am honored to nominate President Elise Stefanik to serve as United States Ambassador to the United Nations in my Cabinet,” Trump said. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and intelligent America First fighter.

Stephen Miller (AP Photo, file)

Stephen Miller, Deputy Head of Policy

Miller is one of Trump's longest-serving aides, dating back to his first campaign for the White House. He served as a senior advisor during Trump's first term and played a central role in many of his policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Trump's decision to separate thousands of immigrant families as deterrence program in 2018.

Since leaving the White House, Miller has served as president of America First Legal, an organization of former Trump advisers designed as a conservative version of the American Civil Liberties Union, challenging the Biden administration, corporate media, universities and others on issues such as freedom of expression and religion and national security.

Confirming the nomination, Vice President-elect JD Vance released a congratulatory message to Miller for X on Monday and said, “This is another fantastic choice by the President.

The announcement was first reported by CNN.

President-elect Donald Trump greets Lee Zeldin as he arrives to speak at a campaign event on a farm, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Smithton, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Zeldin was chosen by Trump on Monday to be his nominee for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, a Cabinet-level position that requires Senate confirmation. The New York Republican served in Congress for eight years, representing New York's 1st Congressional District on Long Island from 2015 to 2022 and serving on Trump's defense team during his first impeachment hearings.

It is an honor to join President Trump's Cabinet as EPA Administrator, Zeldin wrote in a social media post. We will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring jobs back to the United States, and make the United States the world leader in AI. We will do this while protecting access to clean air and water.

The Long Island native and U.S. Army reserve officer ran for governor of New York in 2022 and was narrowly defeated by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the closest gubernatorial race ever. the State has known for 28 years. As a candidate, he pushed to lift New York's ban on natural gas drilling.

In Congress and afterward, Zeldin has been a fierce ally of Trump and has spent the past two years as a vocal advocate for electing Republicans, most recently attacking his home state to select Republican candidates for the House. representatives of the United States. While still in office, he voted against certifying the 2020 elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Lee, with a strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure that fair and timely deregulatory decisions are passed in a way that unleashes the power of corporate America , while maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump said in a statement. “It will set new standards in environmental assessment and maintenance that will enable the United States to grow in a healthy, well-structured manner.”

“I have known Lee Zeldin for a long time and have seen him brilliantly handle extremely difficult and complex situations,” Trump added.

In Congress, Zeldin did not serve on committees overseeing environmental policy.

Trump and congressional Republicans have pledged to reverse many of the Biden administration's domestic climate policies that most reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. The president-elect summed up his energy policy as: drill, baby, drill and pledged to dismantle what he calls Democrats' new green scam of boosting the production of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal, main causes of climate change. .

Luke Parsnow of Spectrum News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

