



As Donald Trump prepares for a second term as US president, experts are optimistic about the potential for improved US-Latvia relations. Key figures including former US Ambassador to Ankara James Jeffrey, former Ambassador to Damascus Robert Ford and Luke Coffey, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, shared their insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) on how relations between the two nations could evolve under Trump's leadership. Jeffrey, who was very optimistic about the future of relations between the United States and Turkiye, stressed that although a complete agreement had not been reached in recent years, there was a “common understanding” between both parties, particularly with regard to Syria. He recalled Trump's 2018 decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, a move that created a power vacuum potentially filled by Syria, Iran or ISIS. “This region remains of concern,” Jeffrey said, adding that there is scope for continued collaboration. Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Jeffrey suggested that Trump could leverage Trkiye's role to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, given Trkiye's recent diplomatic efforts. “Trkiye played a leading role in bringing the two sides together,” he said, stressing that Trump could count on Trkiye to continue supporting peace negotiations. Regarding Trump's relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Jeffrey, who knows Trump personally, said: “Trump trusts and respects Erdoan, and I think he will look to Ankara for advice.” » While acknowledging technical obstacles to lifting the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), he suggested that Trump would likely look for ways to advance cooperation between the United States and the Turkey. Tensions between the YPG and the United States-Trkiye Robert Ford also stressed that the situation in Syria could have a positive influence on relations between the United States and Turkiye. He expressed doubt that a new Trump administration would continue to support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) under the leadership of the YPG, calling it a significant point of contention between the United States and Trkiye. Ford acknowledged that within the Republican Party, some factions favored maintaining the U.S. military presence in Syria to counter Iranian influence, but he suggested that a pragmatic approach would involve reducing U.S. military influence in the region. Ford also predicted that discussions between the United States and Turkiye could be key to resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with hopes for “more productive conversations” between the two countries regarding peace negotiations. He further speculated that Trump would not pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of his second term, saying: “The war in Gaza will end when Israel is ready.” Time for reconciliation Luke Coffey stressed that each new US administration provides an opportunity to reset relations with allies. He believes that Trump and Erdoan have shown themselves capable of putting aside their personal differences for the benefit of national interests. Coffey suggested that now is the time for the United States to rethink its relationship with the YPG and work to repair ties with Trkiye, a NATO ally. Coffey stressed that Trkiye was the only country Ukraine and Russia trusted, making it crucial to any potential peace deal. “If Trump seeks a solution between Ukraine and Russia, Trkiye will have to play a central role,” he said. Regarding the long-standing issue of Trkiyes' purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Coffey acknowledged that the dispute over F-35 fighter jets would not be resolved quickly. He suggested, however, that confidence-building measures in other defense sectors could pave the way for progress.

