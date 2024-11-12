The Chinese president will be received at Gran Canaria airport by Clavijo and Morales





This Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., it is expected that the President of the Republic of China, Xi Jinping land on the Gran Canaria Airport on a meeting scale Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum which is celebrated in Peru. The next day, you will leave for your country. These barely 24 hours that the Chinese mandate passes on the island nevertheless include one of the major security and logistics operations which are developing in the autonomous community, to the point that It's been months in the makingaccording to official sources, and all this in the greatest secrecy. It turned out that it would be received at the airport for him President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijowhile it was excluded that no member of the central executive travel to Gran Canaria to maintain a certain type of meeting with the Chinese president. Even if the intention of Xi Jinping to visit Settler's Housea visit to the Port of La Luzbase of part of the Chinese fishing fleet which fishes in Africa. From the Port Authority, it is emphasized that No one has contacted us to discuss this possibility. This is the third time that the Chinese president has stopped in the archipelago on his way back from South America. In the first opportunityexactly eight years ago, I stayed in Maspalomaswhere he took the opportunity to meet representatives of the Chinese community in Spain. During this visit received the vice-president of the government at the time, Soraya Senz de Santamara. Three years later, his plane landed at Tenerife where he was received at the time President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Vctor Torresand had the opportunity to travel to Teide. Interest in the House of Columbus

This Wednesday will be the second time that Xi Jinping will attempt to visit Coln House. During his previous visit, everything was prepared but a last minute problem forced the agenda to be changed. Two of his predecessors also visited this museum during their stopovers in Gran Canaria because it generates much interest in Columbus' expansion to America. As planned, the Chinese leader will be received at the entrance of the entity by his director, Carmen Gloria RodríguezYes the chronicler of Gran Canaria and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Juan Jos Laforetwhich in addition to guiding you through the museum, will offer you some details about the surroundings of Vegueta. The Chinese delegation requested that there be as few staff as possible.











