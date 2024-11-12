PPID | Ministry of Environment and Forests





November 12, 2024, read 157 times.

PRESS RELEASE

Number: SP.291/HUMAS/PPIP/HMS.3/11/2024 Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the World Leaders Summit on Climate Action and also Chairman of the Indonesian Delegation to the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference/Conference of the Parties (COP), Hashim S Djojohadikusumo opened the COP29 Indonesia Pavilion in Baku, Azerbaijan, Monday (11/11/2024). At the opening of the Indonesian pavilion, Hashim, accompanied by Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni and Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurrofiq, said he was representing President Prabowo Subianto who could not attend as he was in visit to Washington DC to meet the Americans. President Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump. Hashim said President Prabowo was determined to continue all the climate policies of previous presidents, namely Mr. Joko Widodo and Mr. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyo and Ms. Megawati Soekarno Putri. “Overall, our commitment to the programs of the Paris Agreement, the Kyoto Protocol and several agreements arising from it is not weakening. I think this confirms the commitment of Indonesia, the government and the Indonesian people to fulfill all our obligations,” he said. Hashim further explained that as part of Indonesia's efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the future, President Prabowo's government has set green investment targets that will be brought to Indonesia and green projects that Indonesia could promote. Some of them are that the Indonesian government has implemented a large investment program for the next 15 years until 2040, investments reaching $235 billion to build additional electric power of up to 100 gigawatts. “Well, that's 75 percent new and renewable energy. That's 75 percent, that's a massive commitment to new and renewable energy. Made up of wind, geothermal, hydroelectric and nuclear. We will build a nuclear power plant,” he said. Apart from this, Hashim also revealed that there is a forest and land rehabilitation goal to repair critical lands in Indonesia. In addition to playing an important role in achieving Indonesia's emissions reduction targets, this rehabilitation program also plays an important role in supporting the food self-sufficiency program which is the President's priority. Hashim believes that the current Indonesian delegation is a good team full of energy to launch these new programs and initiatives. “I hereby declare that the Indonesian pavilion is officially opened,” he said. Also accompanying Hashim, Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni and Minister of Environment Hanif Faisol Nurofiq as Vice Chairman of the Indonesian Delegation to COP 29, Director General of PPI, Chairman of the Indonesian Pavilion Agus Justianto. __________ Jakarta, KLHK, November 11, 2024

