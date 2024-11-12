Boris Johnson slams rumors Queen Elizabeth called him an 'idiot'





Source: MEGA A source says the late Queen Elizabeth II insulted Boris Johnson. November 12, 2024, published at 1:58 p.m. ET Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 60, who served as the late Queen Elizabeth II's 14th head of government, has rejected claims that Her Majesty called him an “idiot”. The claim appears in the author Tim Shipman upcoming book Outin which the late monarch allegedly shared the insult towards his family members shortly after Johnson resigned as Prime Minister two days before his death. Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Boris Johnson served as the late Queen Elizabeth II's 14th Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022, just two days before her death. On September 6, 2022, the late ruler reportedly told his family during a gathering at Balmoral Castle: “Well, at least I won't let that idiot hold my funeral now,” according to the anonymous source. Johnson retorted during an interview with the GBNs Patrick Christys saying: “I think it's very unlikely that she would have said that. Because, of course, no Prime Minister organizes the funeral. It's the DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sports) who takes care of it.” He added: “I think it's possible that it was malicious chatter, and what I can say, as I say in my book UnchainedI only mention it for the second time in a very appropriate way. I'm trying to give a picture of what it was like to meet her and the truth about that relationship.” Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a “cordial and completely normal” dynamic with Boris Johnson despite new claims. Christys asked, “So, would you deny that the Queen called you an idiot?” Johnson replied dryly: “I would like to know the source of that. Shippers told me it was a courtier of a Tory minister, three of whom were impeached and I think it is very unlikely that This is correct.” Shipman also wrote how the revered monarch made the statement on September 6, 2022, just after Johnson resigned and Liz Truss became his last prime minister. The meeting apparently included “valuable staff” in addition to his family, and the royal household, which runs the British monarch's court, “largely shared” the late Her Majesty's feelings toward the controversial head of government. Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Boris Johnson discussed Queen Elizabeth's health in his memoirs. The love it or fuck it Brexit PM” released his autobiography in October, which was called “a clown's memoir” by a British media outlet. In addition to “Megxit,” Johnson also wrote about his time with the late queen and divulged details about his health at the twilight of his reign. He wrote that the late Her Majesty “had been suffering for over a year from a form of bone cancer and that her doctors feared that at any moment she might experience a sudden decline.” Johnson also shared details of his last meeting with Elizabeth II, two days before her death. “She appeared pale and more hunched over, and she had dark bruises on her hands and wrists,” Johnson observed. “But her spirit… was completely intact. She still had that big white smile in her sudden morale-boosting beauty.” Article continues below advertisement Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022.

