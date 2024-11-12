Prime Minister Modi will attend the G20 summit in Brazil and visit Nigeria and Guyana from November 16-21; Check full itinerary





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nigeria, Rio de Janeiro and Guyana from November 16 to 21, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Tuesday.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Nigeria and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 17 years.

At the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prime Minister, will visit Nigeria on 16-17 November 2024. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi will discuss measures to improve bilateral relations between the two countries and address the Indian diaspora in Nigeria during his visit.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing collaboration in economic, energy and defense areas. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership, the ministry said.

From November 18-19, 2024, Prime Minister Modi will attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, hosted by the President of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva. Prime Minister Modi plans to address various global issues based on the outcomes of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration and the Voice of the South Summits at the G20 Summit.

He is also expected to meet several leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

Finally, Prime Minister Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024. This will be the first visit to the country by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968.

At the invitation of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, HE Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In 2023, Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali was invited as the chief guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. President Ali will also attend the second CARICOM-India Summit.

In Guyana, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with top leaders of the South African country and address the Indian diaspora.

