Turkey candidate to organize COP31 in 2026 (President Erdogan)





ISTANBUL Turkey announced its bid to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in 2026 on Tuesday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanking countries that supported the bid. Addressing COP29, Erdogan said Turkey was transforming its key sectors in line with its vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2053 and green growth. Turkey has implemented the action plans of the climate change mitigation and adaptation strategy for the years 2024-2030, Erdogan said, adding: “We have increased the share of renewable energy in our total capacity installed at 59%. With this rate, we are ranked 5th in Europe and 11th in the world. Our main priorities for achieving net zero emissions by 2053 are renewable energy, energy efficiency and nuclear power. He added that the country would increase its installed capacity of wind and solar power from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035. “In the field of nuclear energy, we are targeting a capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050. With our National Action Plan for Energy Efficiency for 2024-2030, we anticipate a reduction of 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. car, Togg,” he added. Stating that the Zero Waste project has avoided 5.9 million tons of greenhouse gases since its launch, Erdogan said the country is strengthening its fight against climate change with this project. Millions of saplings are planted every year on November 11 to mark National Afforestation Day, the President said, adding: “Of course, all these efforts come at a very high economic cost. To strengthen and make our global fight more effective, I believe this summit will establish a climate finance target that meets the needs of developing countries. Israeli attacks cause serious humanitarian and environmental disaster in Gaza Highlighting Israel's continued attacks on Gaza, Erdogan said: “We believe that those responsible for the serious humanitarian and environmental disaster in Gaza should be held accountable before an international court. » Stating that Israel's “illegal, immoral and unconscionable” attacks continue to target Palestine and Lebanon, Erdogan said Tel Aviv is causing massive environmental destruction. “Chemicals seeping into the soil and groundwater due to Israeli attacks have already darkened the future of Gaza's children,” he added. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

