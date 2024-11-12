Politics
Britain could send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding Boris Johnson – The Whistler Newspaper
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday the country may have to send troops to help Ukraine if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump cuts funding when he takes office.
Speaking to GB News on Tuesday, Johnson said it would cost a lot of money to defend kyiv if Russia and Vladimir Putin were allowed to gain the upper hand in the ongoing war with Ukraine.
While describing Ukraine funding as an “investment,” the former prime minister said it was possible Trump was listening to some pro-Putin figures in the Republican Party who could mislead him on issues related to the war.
He noted that it was vital to continue funding the war to prevent the alliance between Russia, China and other countries from strengthening, suggesting the UK may have no choice but to send his troops to help.
If Ukraine collapses, then we will face an even greater threat on our borders, on the borders of the European continent, wherever democracies clash with Russia, he said.
These will therefore be the Baltic countries. It will be in Georgia. You will see the impact of a Ukrainian defeat in the Pacific theater. You will see it in the South China Sea.
What I'm saying is for people who look at us and ask why are we supporting Ukrainians?
That's because otherwise our collective security will be really degraded by a resurgent Russia threatening all sorts of parts of Europe, and we will then have to pay to send British troops to help defend Ukraine.
Johnson further said that Trump has many different voices in his ears on Ukraine.
There are members of the Republican Party, quite a few in fact, who take a bad line on Ukraine and who are, frankly, a little fascinated by Vladimir Putin and who have sort of a weird fanboy thing. about Putin, he said. .
You know, taking off his shirt. And it's scary, it's crazy, it's wrong. He listens to some of these people, he hears all of this.
On the other hand, this is the same Trump who made a huge difference in the fate of Ukraine by authorizing the supply of the Javelin shoulder-launched anti-tank weapons.
If Trump had not done so, the battle for kyiv could have been very, very different.
The former conservative leader suggested that Trump won the election on the issue of the economy.
“A lot of people looked back at the days of Donald Trump and remembered that things were not only stable, but also quite prosperous and that he had a clear and incredible economic message about growth, about cuts. taxes, on deregulation,” he said.
The former prime minister said Britain should emulate the Republicans' plan to deport illegal immigrants, saying: I agree, I looked at that and thought we should do it.
Well, see how he does because, have no doubt, lawyers will be everywhere, as they were in our various projects.
It's like I said in April 2022, when I launched the Rwandan program, we have to get the legal ducks in a row. And I told the people, I told the country that when we started it, it would only work if we could get the lawyers to back down.
We live in a rule of law and we try to protect human rights, but sometimes that protection of rights is done in a way that I think is unreasonable and contrary to the government's clear commitments.
We have found ourselves in a situation where it is very difficult to deport even people who clearly should be deported. My party, the Conservative Party, had a very good program. Rwanda's plan was good.
Rob Jenrick made a very interesting point when he said that it might be time to review the ECHR, the European Convention on Human Rights, because I think sometimes it is applied in an undemocratic way , which puts an end to the deportation of people who clearly need to be deported.
Anyway, I look at some of the things Trump says now on this issue, and I can understand why he says it. I think in a democracy we have to have a way of doing that.
Regarding immigration laws, Johnson said: I'm a bastard made up of all kinds of immigrants. But what you need to know about immigration is that people will carry it, understand it, accept it, if they feel controlled.
The problem with illegal immigrants, especially those so visibly crossing the Channel in dinghies, coracles, etc., is that they harm people who come here legally and seem to have an unfair advantage . he said.
