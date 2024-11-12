Decision on whether to overturn Trump's hush money case conviction delayed by judge





NEW YORK (AP) A judge on Tuesday postponed his decision on whether to overturn President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case, as prosecutors consider how to proceed in light of the U.S. election. last week and his lawyers are arguing for his removal so he can run the election. country.

The postponement comes at a dramatic and dynamic moment in the case, which focuses on how Trump accounted for payments made to a pornographic actor before the 2016 election and resulted in the first-ever conviction of a former commander in chief.

Sentencing was set for November 26. But prosecutors now say they are reevaluating their judgment and appear open to the possibility that the proceedings may not go as planned.

These are unprecedented circumstances, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo wrote in an email to the court. He said prosecutors must think about how to balance the competing interests of the jury's verdict and the presidency.

Trump's lawyer, Emil Bove, meanwhile, argued that the case should be dismissed outright “to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern.”

The messages were part of an email chain released Tuesday, as New York Judge Juan M. Merchan was expected to rule on Trump's lawyers' earlier request to overturn his conviction for a different reason due to a decision of the American Supreme Court this summer on presidential immunity. .

Instead, Merchan told Trump's lawyers that he would halt the proceedings and delay the decision until at least Nov. 19 so prosecutors could suggest a path forward. Both parties agreed to a one-week postponement.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung announced the delay. He said in a statement that the president-elect's victory makes it clear that Americans want an immediate end to the militarization of our justice system, including in this case, which should never have been filed.

Prosecutors declined to comment.

A jury convicted Trump in May of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2016. The payment was intended to buy her silence over allegations that she had sex with Trump .

Trump says they did not have sex, denies any wrongdoing and maintains the lawsuits were a political tactic intended to damage his latest campaign. Trump is a Republican. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office brought the case, is a Democrat, as is Merchan.

A little more than a month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents cannot be prosecuted for actions they committed while leading the country, and prosecutors cannot cite these actions, even to support a case centered on purely personal conduct.

Trump's lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the hush money jury got evidence it shouldn't have, such as Trump's presidential financial disclosure form and testimony from some House aides White.

Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only part of their case.

Trump's criminal conviction was a first for a former president. The 78-year-old man then faces a fine, probation or up to four years in prison.

The case centered on how Trump reimbursed a personal lawyer for paying Daniels.

Leading the money was then-attorney Michael Cohen. He then recouped it through a series of payments that the Trump company recorded as legal fees. Trump, then in the White House, signed most of the checks himself.

Prosecutors said the designation was intended to conceal the true purpose of the payments and conceal a broader effort to prevent voters from hearing unflattering claims about Trump during his first campaign.

Trump said Cohen was legitimately paid for legal services and that Daniel's story was suppressed to avoid embarrassing Trump's family and not to influence the electorate.

Trump was a private citizen, campaigning for the presidency when Cohen paid Daniels in October 2016. He was president when Cohen was reimbursed, and Cohen testified that they discussed repayment terms in the Oval Office.

Trump has been fighting for months to overturn the verdict. While urging Merchan to overturn the conviction, the president-elect also attempted to take the matter to the Federal Court. Before the election, a federal judge repeatedly said no to the ruling, but Trump appealed.

Trump faces three other unrelated indictments in various jurisdictions.

But Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith assessed how to end both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case against Trump before he took office, said a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Longstanding Justice Department policy states that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, a Georgia election interference case against Trump is largely on hold while he and other defendants appeal a judge's decision allowing Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis to continue prosecuting .

Associated Press reporter Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed to this report.

