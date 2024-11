Three elections lined up for Turkish president

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears on the day Jorg Kukies, Germany's interim finance minister, is sworn in, at the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, in Berlin, November 7, 2024. [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]

Three elections will have a decisive influence on the future and legacy of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as they will offer him the opportunity to extend his control over Turkey for several more years, without the (admittedly diminishing) constraints he faces . The US elections brought back Donald Trump, with whom the Turkish president believes he can do business without annoying bureaucracies, without sensitivities towards the rule of law and human rights. Snap elections in Germany in a few months are expected to bring to power Friedrich Merz and his conservative CDU, who will most likely pursue economic and defense agreements with Turkey, without the reservations and silent arms embargo that the outgoing government applied. by Olaf Scholz. . Finally, Erdogan wants to run in the 2028 presidential elections. Changing the constitution to reflect this will require 360 ​​votes in a 600-vote Parliament, votes that the presidential party AKP and its nationalist partner do not have. The gains from all these elections may be considerable, but there is no guarantee that things will go the way Erdogan wants. The Turkish president may rejoice in the Trump elections, but no one forgets how unpredictable they are. It was during his first term that he publicly warned Erdogan not to be a fool and threatened to destroy the Turkish economy. It was the Trump administration that imposed sanctions on Turkey after it purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia. Additionally, Trump's unconditional support for Benjamin Netanyahu will be difficult for Erdogan to handle, given how strongly he condemns Israel and supports the Palestinians. The intensification of the conflict between Israel and Iran will rule out the possibility of the United States withdrawing its forces from Syria, to the dismay of Turkey and Russia. If the Turkish leader is forced to change his position, he will lose more votes to smaller Islamic parties that are already gaining strength at his expense. The intensification of the conflict between Israel and Iran will rule out the possibility of the United States withdrawing its forces from Syria, to the dismay of Turkey and Russia. In other words, the relationship between Erdogan and Trump will be complicated and unpredictable. In Germany, a CDU victory without a government majority could lead to a grand coalition with the Social Democrats, who lead the outgoing government. In this case, the latter will get the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they can continue to put pressure on Ankara on human rights. But this could well be an additional incentive for the current opening to the Kurds, with which Erdogan aims to obtain enough votes to amend the Constitution. The alignment of these three elections is very promising but also carries many risks for Erdogan.

