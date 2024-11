Trump picks Lee Zeldin to lead EPAExBulletin

Then-candidate Donald Trump participates in a roundtable discussion with former New York Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, just days before voting ended. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images .

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The nomination for EPA administrator will need to be confirmed by the Senate, where Republicans are on track to hold the majority of seats in the next term.

“[Zeldin] will ensure fair and timely deregulatory decisions that are enacted in a way that unleashes the power of American businesses,” Trump said in a statement released Monday afternoon, adding that Zeldin would always maintain “the highest environmental standards.”

Environmental groups denounced the candidacy, calling it a step backwards for environmental policy.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to increase domestic oil and natural gas production. He also criticized Democratic incentives for electric vehicles and pledged to reduce current climate spending.

Zeldin outlined some of these priorities in a post on social media site X, confirming his choice.

“We will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring jobs back to the United States and make the United States the world leader in AI,” Zeldin said. “We will do this while protecting access to clean air and water.”

The New York Republican joins a growing list of people likely to be part of the new Trump administration.

Zeldin, who previously represented Long Island, ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign two years ago against the state's Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Zeldin opposed a handful of climate-related laws while serving in Congress, according to the environmental advocacy group League of Conservation Voters.

In a statement from Ben Jealous, who heads the environmental organization Sierra Club, he called Zeldin “unqualified.”

“Our lives, our livelihoods and our collective future cannot afford Lee Zeldin,” he said, “nor anyone who seeks to carry out a mission antithetical to that of the EPA.”

