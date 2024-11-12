How might US-China rivalry in Africa manifest under Trump 2.0?

President-elect Donald Trump came out tough on China during his campaign, promising to impose higher and more sweeping tariffs on imports from the Asian giant. Beijing will now also closely monitor the new administrations' moves further afield, in Africa, where rivalry between the United States and China is strong.

Experts disagree on what a second Trump term would mean for Beijing's ambitions on the continent, with some saying it could be a boon for China, Africa's biggest trading partner, if the The United States was pursuing an isolationist, America First agenda that largely ignores the region.

But Tibor Nagy, who served as Trump's deputy secretary of state for African Affairs from 2018 to 2021, has a different perspective. He said Trump understood what a powerful player China had become on the continent.

It was the Trump administration that was the first to recognize the existential threat posed by China, Nagy told VOA.

We were on the front lines in Africa and we saw what the Chinese were doing, said Nagy, who also served as U.S. ambassador to Guinea and Ethiopia during the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Nagy told VOA he doesn't think the new Republican administration will neglect Africa because it views China as a threat to U.S. interests there. He also said the continent was a major source of essential minerals, attractive to both superpowers.

Nagy credits the first Trump administration with introducing policies on the continent intended to counter China's influence.

We had the right focus because we focused on the young people. You know, our premise was that Africa was going to experience a youth tsunami with the population doubling by 2050. And more than anything, what young people really wanted was jobs, he said .

To that end, Nagy says, the first Trump administration established Prosper Africa in 2018, an initiative designed to help American companies do business in Africa, and he hopes the new administration remains committed to it.

Africa remains on the front line, he said. The United States is extremely concerned about our strategic minerals, and when a hostile power controls strategic minerals, it's really not very good when you need strategic minerals for your high-end technology and for your systems. weapons.

But Christian-Géraud Neema, Africa editor at the China-Global South Project, is skeptical and believes that a second Trump term could be an opportunity for Beijing.

During his first term, Trump did not show much interest in Africa, which is probably still the case today, he told VOA. Only a few countries will count, those whose resources or position are important to U.S. national security interests.

China will have room to maneuver and increase its influence in many ways, he added.

Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, agrees.

I doubt Africa is a priority for Trump, she told VOA in an email response, adding that the absence of the United States on the continent would strengthen China's position through its presence.

The future of the Lobito corridor

Opinions on the success of President Joe Biden's administration's engagement in Africa are also divided. Many analysts believe that whether Democrats or Republicans are in power, the continent is generally a secondary concern in U.S. foreign policy, one that does not differ much from one administration to the next.

The current administration declared it was all-in on Africa, when Biden hosted dozens of heads of state at his first African leaders summit in 2022, an event seen as an attempt to reassert influence America in the face of a rising China.

Yet African leaders and the African Union were not consulted on the agenda for the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. This was also the case with the U.S. Africa strategy, he said. writes Christopher Isike, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at the University of Pretoria, in an article co-authored by Samuel Oyewole, a postdoctoral researcher in political science at the University of Pretoria. university

Although Trump never visited Africa as president, senior Biden administration officials have visited the continent, including the vice president. Biden is also expected to visit Angola before his term ends in December.

Under Biden, the United States agreed to develop the Lobito Corridor and the Zambia-Lobito rail line, a project described by the State Department as the most important transportation infrastructure the United States has helped develop on the African continent for a generation.

The rail line is seen as part of a transcontinental vision linking the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

The venture is to be financed through a joint agreement calling on the United States, the African Development Bank, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Union to support Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.





Observers see it as an attempt to compete with Chinese President Xi Jinping's global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, which has built railways, ports and roads across Africa.

Some analysts fear that Trump will reverse this decision.

Existing bilateral and multilateral trade partnerships, such as the Lobito Corridor, could decline significantly under the next Trump administration, Oluwole Ojewale, a Nigerian analyst with the Institute for Security Studies, said in an email to VOA.

When that happens, China will gain a significant advantage in areas where the U.S. government's exit creates a vacuum on the continent, he added.

But Nagy disagrees, saying the Lobito corridor is the kind of project that would come directly from the Trump administration.

Therefore, there will likely be continuity, he added, noting: The deal is done. Again, I can't speak for President Trump or the people who are coming, but it makes sense.

Other friends

When asked how African leaders would handle the incoming Trump administration, Sun said they could pit the United States and China against each other.

Africa could highlight its role in the great power competition between the United States and China to strengthen its position in American grand strategy, she said in an email to VOA.

But she doubts that African leaders will take this path because it would have the effect of being forced to choose, which I doubt that Africa wants to do.

However, at least one African politician has already hinted at this option.

Kenya's Raila Odinga, who is in the running to take over as chair of the African Union Commission next year, was blunt in his assessment of how African governments would handle a more isolationist United States under the leadership of Trump.

If he doesn't want to work with Africa, Odinga told Agence France-Presse last week, Africa has other friends.