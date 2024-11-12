Politics
How might US-China rivalry in Africa manifest under Trump 2.0?
President-elect Donald Trump came out tough on China during his campaign, promising to impose higher and more sweeping tariffs on imports from the Asian giant. Beijing will now also closely monitor the new administrations' moves further afield, in Africa, where rivalry between the United States and China is strong.
Experts disagree on what a second Trump term would mean for Beijing's ambitions on the continent, with some saying it could be a boon for China, Africa's biggest trading partner, if the The United States was pursuing an isolationist, America First agenda that largely ignores the region.
But Tibor Nagy, who served as Trump's deputy secretary of state for African Affairs from 2018 to 2021, has a different perspective. He said Trump understood what a powerful player China had become on the continent.
It was the Trump administration that was the first to recognize the existential threat posed by China, Nagy told VOA.
We were on the front lines in Africa and we saw what the Chinese were doing, said Nagy, who also served as U.S. ambassador to Guinea and Ethiopia during the administrations of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Nagy told VOA he doesn't think the new Republican administration will neglect Africa because it views China as a threat to U.S. interests there. He also said the continent was a major source of essential minerals, attractive to both superpowers.
Nagy credits the first Trump administration with introducing policies on the continent intended to counter China's influence.
We had the right focus because we focused on the young people. You know, our premise was that Africa was going to experience a youth tsunami with the population doubling by 2050. And more than anything, what young people really wanted was jobs, he said .
To that end, Nagy says, the first Trump administration established Prosper Africa in 2018, an initiative designed to help American companies do business in Africa, and he hopes the new administration remains committed to it.
Africa remains on the front line, he said. The United States is extremely concerned about our strategic minerals, and when a hostile power controls strategic minerals, it's really not very good when you need strategic minerals for your high-end technology and for your systems. weapons.
But Christian-Géraud Neema, Africa editor at the China-Global South Project, is skeptical and believes that a second Trump term could be an opportunity for Beijing.
During his first term, Trump did not show much interest in Africa, which is probably still the case today, he told VOA. Only a few countries will count, those whose resources or position are important to U.S. national security interests.
China will have room to maneuver and increase its influence in many ways, he added.
Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, agrees.
I doubt Africa is a priority for Trump, she told VOA in an email response, adding that the absence of the United States on the continent would strengthen China's position through its presence.
The future of the Lobito corridor
Opinions on the success of President Joe Biden's administration's engagement in Africa are also divided. Many analysts believe that whether Democrats or Republicans are in power, the continent is generally a secondary concern in U.S. foreign policy, one that does not differ much from one administration to the next.
The current administration declared it was all-in on Africa, when Biden hosted dozens of heads of state at his first African leaders summit in 2022, an event seen as an attempt to reassert influence America in the face of a rising China.
Yet African leaders and the African Union were not consulted on the agenda for the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. This was also the case with the U.S. Africa strategy, he said. writes Christopher Isike, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at the University of Pretoria, in an article co-authored by Samuel Oyewole, a postdoctoral researcher in political science at the University of Pretoria. university
Although Trump never visited Africa as president, senior Biden administration officials have visited the continent, including the vice president. Biden is also expected to visit Angola before his term ends in December.
Under Biden, the United States agreed to develop the Lobito Corridor and the Zambia-Lobito rail line, a project described by the State Department as the most important transportation infrastructure the United States has helped develop on the African continent for a generation.
The rail line is seen as part of a transcontinental vision linking the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.
The venture is to be financed through a joint agreement calling on the United States, the African Development Bank, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Union to support Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.
Observers see it as an attempt to compete with Chinese President Xi Jinping's global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, which has built railways, ports and roads across Africa.
Some analysts fear that Trump will reverse this decision.
Existing bilateral and multilateral trade partnerships, such as the Lobito Corridor, could decline significantly under the next Trump administration, Oluwole Ojewale, a Nigerian analyst with the Institute for Security Studies, said in an email to VOA.
When that happens, China will gain a significant advantage in areas where the U.S. government's exit creates a vacuum on the continent, he added.
But Nagy disagrees, saying the Lobito corridor is the kind of project that would come directly from the Trump administration.
Therefore, there will likely be continuity, he added, noting: The deal is done. Again, I can't speak for President Trump or the people who are coming, but it makes sense.
Other friends
When asked how African leaders would handle the incoming Trump administration, Sun said they could pit the United States and China against each other.
Africa could highlight its role in the great power competition between the United States and China to strengthen its position in American grand strategy, she said in an email to VOA.
But she doubts that African leaders will take this path because it would have the effect of being forced to choose, which I doubt that Africa wants to do.
However, at least one African politician has already hinted at this option.
Kenya's Raila Odinga, who is in the running to take over as chair of the African Union Commission next year, was blunt in his assessment of how African governments would handle a more isolationist United States under the leadership of Trump.
If he doesn't want to work with Africa, Odinga told Agence France-Presse last week, Africa has other friends.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/7861526.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Patients with cardiovascular disease want more guidance on sexual health
- NAIA Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings November 14
- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been confirmed in Atascosa County
- Republicans win House, major boost for Trump agenda
- Qatar, Turkey seal investment, trade deals as leaders meet in Ankara
- Jokowi and Prabowo's support makes RK-Suswono even more enthusiastic about building Jakarta
- The Met Office has delivered its verdict on reports the UK will be hit by -16C freezes and snow.
- Familiar faces at Dome for finals
- Scaramucci reacts to Trump's controversial cabinet picks
- Xi Jinping, President of China, arrived in Peru to attend the APEC summit [VIDEO]
- Armored man, 34, showed up to Parliament with two samurai swords and asked to speak to Boris Johnson, court hears
- US regulators plan to investigate Microsoft's cloud business