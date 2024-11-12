Donald Trump Jr. joins venture capital firm focused on conservative audience





Donald Trump Jr. is getting into the investing game.

The new president's son would join 1789 Capital, a specialty investment firm that focuses almost exclusively on products and services aimed at conservative audiences. Its largest public investment to date was $15 million in seed capital in Last Country, the startup founded by Carlson and Neil Patel.

Trump Jr. made the announcement Sunday in front of a crowd of donors, according to the New York Times. He will join 1789 as a partner, he said.

Malik, who also founded the bank Farvahar Partners, launched 1789 as an anti-woke stock company. Its funding is currently modest, with $150 million to invest, which could make it difficult for the company to compete with larger venture capital firms.

Its narrow focus and Trump's embrace, however, could attract companies that might normally seek a larger investor, as well as help with its own fundraising.

The 1789 partnership means Trump Jr. will not play a formal role in his father's administration. (He will likely also continue as an executive at the Trump Organization, where he has always been involved in managing the company's real estate development. His brother Eric oversees the company's operations.) He will, however, likely always be a informal advisor. to Trump.

It is also part of World Liberty Financial, the Trump-backed crypto company launched last month.

