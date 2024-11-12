PM Modi to attend G20 summit in Brazil and also visit Guyana and Nigeria









Updated: November 13, 2024 00:40 EAST

New Delhi [India]November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-country tour from November 16 to 21, visiting Brazil for the G20 summit and to strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria and Guyana.

At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Prime Minister Modi will visit Nigeria on November 16-17, 2024. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years, the ministry said of Foreign Affairs (MEA). in a press release Tuesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations. He will also address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria, the MEA said.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing collaboration in economic, energy and defense areas. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership, the MEA added.

According to the MEA statement, Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19 to attend the G20 summit hosted by Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva.

India is part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa and is actively contributing to the ongoing discussions at the G20 summit.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will present India's positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes of the G20 Leaders' Declaration in New Delhi and the Voices from the Global South summits organized by the India over the past two years, the MEA said. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet several leaders, the press release added.

At the invitation of Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Modi will undertake a state visit to Guyana from November 19 to 21, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968, the MEA said.

Earlier in 2023, Guyanese President Ali visited India as the chief guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore, Madhya Pradesh when he also received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Ali, meet other senior leaders of Guyana, address the Parliament of Guyana and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora, the MEA said.

In Georgetown, Guyana, the Prime Minister will also participate in the second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further strengthen India's long-standing friendship with the region, added the MEA. (ANI)

