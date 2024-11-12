Donald Trump Jr gets a new job but it's not at his father's White House





Donald Trump Jr landed a new job after the election, but he's not in his father's White House.

Trump's eldest son, who played a central role in his father's re-election, revealed he is joining venture capital firm 1789 Capital.

Don Jr made the announcement while speaking to a room full of Republican tech donors at a conference hosted by the JD Vances Rockbridge Network on Sunday, according to the New York Times.

The president-elect's son was asked if he intended to join his father's administration when he expressed his intention to join 1789 Capital as a partner, according to the Times. 1789 Capitals' investments currently include media company Tucker Carlsons.

Don Jr, 46, helped solidify Vance as the Republican vice-presidential candidate, played a role in establishing close ties with Robert F Kennedy Jr, who was tipped for a health post within of the Trump administration and encouraged his father to embrace cryptocurrencies.

Trump Jr's new role comes as the president-elect is currently making his cabinet appointees to serve in his second administration.

Donald Trump Jr will not join his fathers' team at the White House (pictured together on election night) (Getty Images)

So far, the list includes Florida Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and Florida Congressman Mike Waltz as Advisor to national security.

The Republican also announced that two immigration hardliners would join the group.

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan will become his border czar, tasked with implementing the mass expulsion of illegal immigrants he promised on the campaign trail, while that Stephen Miller, the architect of some of the most controversial border policies of his first term, including the family separation policy, will be his deputy chief of staff for policy.

Donald Trump Jr played a central role in Trump's 2024 election campaign (AP)

Last week, after his father's election victory, Don Jr lashed out at Volodymyr Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian president was about to lose his allowance in a few weeks.

The outspoken political scion shared an Instagram post from former GOP vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, according to screenshots taken by the Daily Beast, with the caption: POV: You're in 38 days before you lose your allowance.

Trump has sharply criticized the Biden administration's spending of more than $64 billion to provide security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022, according to U.S. State Department figures.

