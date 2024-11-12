Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Gran Canaria





The President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will be in Gran Canaria this week during a stopover en route to the leaders' summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, which is being held this week in Peru. Xi will visit the island on Wednesday and Thursday. Concretely, you will arrive on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. and stay at the Santa Catalina Hotel, a luxurious five-star establishment located in the capital of the island, where the security preparations required by the Chinese delegation have been organized, booking for It is the hotel in its entirety, exclusively for the president and his entourage during these days. Upon his arrival at the airport, Xi will be received by the President of the Canary Islands Government and the President of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, who will express their gratitude for his visit to the autonomous community, the third of its kind. last eight years. This was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Government of the Canary Islands, Alfonso Cabello, declaring that the Autonomous Executive, led by Fernando Clavijo, will welcome the Chinese president. On the other hand, without the participation of the central government. The Chinese president's visit to the Canary Islands is part of a stopover on his trip to Latin America, where he will participate in the leaders' summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum, which is being held in Peru. The same afternoon, the Chinese president is expected to travel to Vegueta, the historic district of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, to visit one of the islands' most important museums, the Casa de Colón. It is a place he was unable to visit during his previous visits, but which was visited by his predecessors during their stays on the island. It is a cultural center managed by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, with two main objectives: on the one hand, it houses a valuable collection of documents on the historical relations between the Canary Islands and America since the discovery in 1492 (and Columbus stayed in his ship there); On the other hand, it presents an exceptional art collection. During his two-day stay in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Xi is expected to visit the port of La Luz, which has been the base for part of China's fishing fleet operating in West Africa for decades. Third stopover in the islands Note that it is common for the Chinese leader to make a stopover in the Canary Islands in the middle of official trips to Latin America. So much so that this will be the third time that the President of the People's Republic of China has taken advantage of a stopover during a transatlantic trip to visit the islands. In November 2016, he stayed in Maspalomas, the main tourist destination in southern Gran Canaria, where he met members of the Chinese community in Spain and received the vice-president of the government at the time, Soraya Senz of Santamara. Likewise, the last time happened three years later, in November 2019, when the Chinese president's plane made a stopover in Tenerife. On this occasion, Xi was received by the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Vctor Torres, he stayed in Gua de Isora and took advantage of his visit to make an excursion to Teide. In both years, 2016 and 2019, President Xi was accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan. Additionally, during these two visits, he was returning from official trips to Latin America, notably Peru and Brazil.

