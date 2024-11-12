



Zgr Zel, the main leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has sharply criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's policy of appointing government administrators in municipalities, calling it hypocrisy. his speech at the weekly party group meeting on Tuesday. Zel's comments came amid growing tensions over recent appointments of administrators in majority-Kurdish municipalities, including Esenyurt and Mardin (Mrdn), which have fueled widespread controversy in Turkey.



In an impassioned speech, zel lambasted Erdoan for accusing him of insincerity regarding his past support for Mardin's elected mayor, Ahmet Trk, who was later replaced by a government administrator. Recalling an event in Mardin where he shared the stage with Trk, Zel remarked: “We were there with the leader chosen by the people, because that's democracy. Erdoan calls me insincere, but who is the real hypocrite here? The same person who once opposed authoritarianism now silences the voices of those with whom they disagree. The Mardin incident, zel argued, illustrates a broader trend in Erdoan's approach toward Kurdish-majority municipalities, particularly in places like Siirt (Srt), where Erdoan himself once congregated to vote. It was you, Erdoan, who went to Siirt, inspired people with your speeches and spoke out against the restrictions, zel said, invoking Erdoan's own history in the region. He highlighted the appointment of an administrator in Siirt in 2020 as emblematic of a persistent policy that undermines elected officials in Kurdish regions. Yet today, you are the same person who strips these people of their chosen leaders with the stroke of a pen. This is true hypocrisy. zel continued to condemn the government's recent intervention in Esenyurt, where elected CHP official Ahmet zer was arrested amid accusations of wrongdoing. Highlighting the harsh treatment he received, Zel shared that authorities allegedly broke down Zer's door, shoved his wife and took him away as if he was a live bomb. In contrast, ZEL pointed the finger at singer Serdar Orta, who was simply invited to the station based on separate allegations. Where is justice when two citizens are treated so differently? he asked. The CHP leader also highlighted the role of the judiciary in supporting these administrator appointments, citing Judge Akn Grlek for what he described as politically motivated decisions. Akn Grlek's role here is telling; He is the ruling party's tool to legitimize unjust arrests, Zel accused. He suggested that Grlek's quick decisions to replace elected officials were part of a coordinated strategy to sideline the opposition. Expanding on his criticism, Zel condemned Erdo's minimum wage policy, accusing the government of making cosmetic changes that fail to address the economic challenges facing workers. “Increasing wages only under pressure from the people is not enough,” he declared. If the minimum wage does not reach 30,000 lira, continue to resist. We will make this country unbearable for you if you continue to suppress the demands of the people. Through his remarks, ZEL highlighted the CHP's commitment to defending democratic principles against what it sees as an increasingly authoritarian government. The people of Siirt voted and the people of Mardin voted. But Erdoan's response was to replace his leaders with his own people, he said, pledging to continue to denounce these policies. The clash between the Turkish government and opposition remains fierce, with Zel's statements intensifying the debate over democratic representation in Kurdish regions.

