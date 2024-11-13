I no longer trust opinion polls

The day after Boris Johnson's 80-seat majority in 2019, political pundits were confidently predicting at least a decade of wilderness for Labor – watch how it turned out (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

A survey of our households showed that 25 percent of respondents, that is me, are fed up with election opinion polls.

Given the margin of error, that means that one in four people who live in my house now agree with politicians' oft-repeated mantra that the only poll that matters is Election Day.

I just returned from Washington, DC, where I was reporting on Donald Trump's victorious return to the White House. He won the popular vote by five million votes, including every swing state. His Republican Party controls the Senate and, at the time of writing, is closing in on a majority in the House of Representatives.

Does this seem too close a result to call?

While I presented Newsnight from the US capital, all I heard from pollsters was that this race was so close, so neck and neck, that it would take a photo finish to separate Kamala Harris from the former president. Just a few thousand votes in one county in a swing state could decide what the next four years look like for the world.

Most pollsters had a very narrow lead for Harris, but with Trump closing the gap, and all underestimated support for the 45th and almost 47 years oldth president. There was even a rogue poll that attracted a lot of attention and gave Democrats a three-point lead in Iowa, which was ultimately won by 13 points by Trump.

In recent years, you could say that, to use a polling term, this has become a trend. In 2016, we were told that Hillary Clinton was going to win and four years later, Joe Biden's support was also overestimated, even though he actually triumphed.

Read next

And in this country we had our own too-close-to-call election in 2015, won comfortably by David Cameron's Conservative Party, despite suggestions in the run-up that Ed Miliband's Labor Party could be the biggest party.

Shortly after the Brexit vote, no pollster had the margin of victory for Brexit (although a few did). Even this year, Labor's vote share was estimated at around 39 percent, when it ended up being closer to 33.

Whose fault is it? After all, surveys are difficult to carry out: they measure intentions and not concrete facts. There is a certain extent to which the 50 or so polling companies in the UK have to trust us. But how reliable are we? This year there was a late swing to the Green Party. For example, do people decide late or do they just keep it to themselves? Remember the timid Trumpers in the United States in 2016, who didn't tell anyone how they were going to vote? From my work there last week, I can tell you that they are feeling a little less shy now.

We live in more unstable times. In the wake of Boris Johnson's 80-seat majority in 2019, political pundits confidently predicted at least a decade of wilderness for Labor and look how that turned out.

I guess part of my problem is that I'm not sure how useful the polls I and my fellow journalists report on are. Does this reflect public opinion or shape it? As I've heard before, does this increase the heart rate rather than slow it down?

When you hear that your candidate is 27 points ahead in the polls, does that make you less likely to vote, he will win anyway and is it the same the other way around, he will lose anyway?

As a journalist, my profession could be part of the problem. Could we spend even more time looking at policy (we look at a lot of policy on policy)? Newsnight to be fair to us) and less time on who does anyone think will win? Actually, probably yes.

A question that often comes up during these discussions is: how come there are all these polls, but no one knows anyone who took part in them? Polling companies will say that a decent poll only needs a thousand respondents and that in a country our size you have a 1 in 50,000 chance of being surveyed.

But to (finally) defend pollsters, it must be difficult to convince people to sit down and answer questions by phone, text or online.

Certainly, in my survey, 75 percent of respondents said they probably wouldn't click on a link asking them to participate. Non-response bias apparently exists, and if a particular group of people don't play the game, how will we know how they feel?

This is not to insult the excellent pollsters who devoted their time and expertise to Newsnight here as on the other side of the Atlantic.

It's hard work, and it seems to be getting harder and harder. A bit like a good referee in a football match, we don't notice him when he does well, but when he makes a mistake, it becomes complicated.

So, are we going to try the next election without them and see how we do? Please let me know if you agree strongly or not at all, very strongly or not at all?

Victoria Derbyshire is a BBC journalist, broadcaster and broadcaster Newsnight And Ukrainecast