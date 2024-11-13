Imran Khan announces final protest march in Islamabad on November 24





ANI | Updated: November 13, 2024 at 8:05 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]November 13 (ANI): Imran Khan, founder president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called for nationwide protests and a march to Islamabad on November 24, The Express Tribune reported. Aleema Khan, Imran's sister, who met him at Adiala jail, told media that the former prime minister had urged his supporters to take to the streets across the country. Aleema conveyed Imran's message to the media and according to her, Imran said: “On February 8, you started a revolution, and you took to the streets to exercise your constitutional right. You took power away from the elite and became powerful. But on February 9, the entire mandate was stolen,” the Express Tribune reported. Aleema Khan further said that Imran Khan. expressed frustration over the alleged theft of votes and “erosion of judicial independence” in the country, saying “freedom of the Supreme Court has been taken away”. Meanwhile, Imran Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry pointed out that the PTI chief had formed a committee. to organize a march in Islamabad But he refused to disclose the names mentioned in committee.

“I will not reveal their names because they could be arrested,” he told local media. According to Faisal Chaudhary, Imran termed the march as a “last call for protest”, demanding the revocation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment Act, restoration of the PTI mandate and release of those detained without trial. He further revealed that all PTI leaders would participate in the protest. Chaudhary also confirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior PTI leader, would lead the protest from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Recently, lawyer Muhammad Ali Saif, advisor to the chief minister on Information and Public Relations said that the latest call to Imran's protest would mark the end of the current coalition government. Imran Khan's call for a final protest is seen as a direct challenge to the current government and the political establishment, signaling a new phase in the ongoing PTI process. fight for what they call “real democracy” in the country. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-announces-final-protest-march-to-islamabad-on-november-2420241113200541 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos