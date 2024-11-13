45 Minutes Sowan Jokowi, Wahyu and Ramzi receive an order to tidy up Cianjur infrastructure JOGLOSEMAR NEWS

SOLO, JOGLOSÉMARNEWS.COM — Candidate for Regent and Candidate for Deputy Regent of Cianjur, Dr. Mohammad Wahyu and Ramzi met with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at his residence in Sumber, Wednesday (11/13/2024) after -noon.

Dressed in black and white suits, Wahyu and Ramzi admitted to meeting with Jokowi for about 45 minutes.

“Yes, we were able to stay in touch and get a lot of feedback, especially regarding the improvement and development of Cianjur. “Firstly, in terms of agriculture, infrastructure and health are the center of attention and need to be improved,” Wahyu said.

Meanwhile, Ramzi said he has ruled Indonesia for 10 years. Jokowi still remembers his arrival in Cianjur. Where at that time, during the inauguration of the square.

“He (Jokowi) knows that the infrastructure is somewhat far from optimal, especially in southern Cianjur. He entrusted it to tidying up, health and agriculture. “Because we have fragrant pandan in Cianjur,” Ramzi said.

Wahyu himself considers Jokowi as one of the great figures from whom one can learn knowledge.

“We hope there are tips for Cianjur to meet the community's expectations. “Then we can find out what the path of Cianjur will be in the future,” he said. Prihatsari