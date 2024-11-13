Advertisers set to return to X as they seek favors from Elon Musk and Donald Trump





ElonMusk's support for Donald Trump is expected to boost X's business, with some marketers ready to return to the social media platform in order to curry favor with the new administration.

Media executives told the Financial Times that some brands were preparing to advertise on X again because its billionaire owner was likely to gain an influential role in a second Trump White House.

The platform's revenue has fallen dramatically since Musks' $44 billion acquisition two years ago, with some investor estimates suggesting its current valuation is less than $10 billion.

Brands have expressed concern that Elon Musk has removed moderation, with the likes of Disney, IBM and Apple leaving the platform last year. Musk responded by telling big companies to go fuck themselves for disrupting their advertising.

But Lou Paskalis, managing director at marketing consultancy AJL Advisory and former head of media at Bank of America, said some marketers would be likely to reallocate their spending to government contracts. He added that the companies would seek to curry favor with Elon, to whom Trump has given broad responsibilities as co-head of the new Department of Government Effectiveness.

It could be considered an official communications channel for the White House, another ad agency chief said, adding that Trump's victory gave Musk new legitimacy as well as power over brands in industries which could face further regulatory restrictions from Trump.

Heights rarely come into play if it's a large channel, said Shira Jeczmien, chief executive of Screenshot Media, the media and marketing group.

Others remain steadfast in their aversion, with one media executive describing X as a waste adding: Which brand will take the risk?

Musk predicted a return to X's business after fervently supporting Trump's campaign through the platform and with more than $100 million in political donations. Some of the boycott is starting to lift, he told podcaster Joe Rogan ahead of the US election, adding that if Trump wins well, we'll see… most of the boycott lift.

Since the election, Musk and his allies have hailed X as essential to electoral victory and as a home for conservative political discourse. Last week, Musk released a chart showing an increase in global user seconds to 434.1 billion from less than 400 billion worldwide. days preceding the vote. He wrote on X: Record use of this platform!

Executive Director Linda Yaccarino responded to a tweet claiming that X would grow exponentially and become an essential spokesperson for political candidates, writing: Showing up for duty. Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire said that although his Silicon Valley venture capital firm was ridiculed for investing $800 million to fund Musk's buyout, I'm confident I'll have the last laugh . Never bet against Elon.

The election, however, had a mixed impact on X's audience and engagement. According to Similarweb, the Xs website had its best day for traffic in the United States so far this year on Wednesday week last, the day after the American presidential vote, with election day itself coming in second place. The app's daily active users also jumped, according to the data.

However, the study also found that 115,000 US users deleted their X accounts on Wednesday, the biggest day for web account exits since tracking began, while competitors such as Bluesky and Metas Threads also appear to have increased their number of users.

Elon Musk's closeness to Trump has also led to widespread speculation that X could merge with the president-elect's own online platform, Truth Social.

Whether by accident or design, Musk has created not a new Twitter but a new Truth Social, even though Trump is not a majority shareholder, said Bruce Daisley, former head of Xs' operations in Europe. in the Middle East and Africa.

It's unclear what impact the election will have on the seven banks saddled with about $13 billion in debt related to Musk's buyout. The banks, led by Morgan Stanley, largely expected to keep the loan going until 2025, given the fire sale prices they would likely have to offer to attract potential buyers until X's business slowed down. stabilize, according to a person involved in the situation.

X continued to pay interest on the debt, despite its business difficulties. Last September, bankers gave up trying to convince Musk to use his Tesla or SpaceX shares as collateral for a margin loan to repay part of the X loans.

Strengthening X’s struggling businesses will take work. Total U.S. ad spending among the top 100 advertisers on commercial Sensor Tower.

The data shows that only 7 of the top 200 advertisers on didn't exist in X. 2022, while spending significantly less than previous marketers.

X said that almost 90 % of the 100 main advertisers of the company in 2023 are currently spending on the platform, half of which accelerate their expenses from year to year.

Emarketer estimates the company will generate $1.9 billion in ad revenue this year, up from $2 billion last year and about $4.5 billion in 2021, before the buyout. Musk has privately called brand chief executives to chastise them for leaving the site, while publicly pointing the finger at others, like Disney's Bob Iger.

He also took legal action. In August, X filed a lawsuit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, a coalition of brands and advertising agencies, as well as members including Unilever, Mars and CVS Health. He alleged that the defendants colluded to boycott X after the Musks acquisition, limiting consumer choice in violation of antitrust laws.

Garm has since closed its doors, saying the claims misinterpret its purpose but significantly drain its resources and finances.

Industry insiders suggested the action was having an effect. Last month, after Unilever resumed spending on X, it was quickly dropped from the lawsuit. One advertiser said his agency was warned following the lawsuit to be careful what it communicated in writing about the billionaire and X internally. .

Other advertising executives said many brands will remain reluctant to trust X and argue that its advertising offering is inferior to competitors such as Meta and TikTok.

X has increasingly become an Elon echo chamber, said a senior advertising company executive. It's a cesspool and many customers don't want to be part of it.

Trump's victory could well mean brands will give X a second chance in 2025, said Richard Exon, founder of ad agency Joint, but he cautioned that it would be wise to proceed with extreme caution.

