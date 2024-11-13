PM Modi to visit Brazil next week to attend G20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil to attend the annual G20 summit, as well as Nigeria and Guyana as part of a three-country tour starting from November 16, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Tuesday ( MEA). Modi's first destination will be Nigeria and it will be the first visit to the resource-rich African country by an Indian prime minister in 17 years. From Nigeria, Modi will travel to the Brazilian city of Rio De Janeiro for a two-day trip starting November 18 to attend the G20 summit. India is part of the G20 troika alongside Brazil and South Africa. The Prime Minister will present India's positions on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Declaration and the Voice of the Global South summits, the MEA said. On the sidelines of the summit, Modi is expected to meet several leaders, the statement said. Under its G20 presidency which ended on November 30, 2023, India focused on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate finance and equitable access to global health, in the aim largely to benefit countries in the South or developing countries. Modi will visit Nigeria on November 16 and 17 at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the MEA said. “During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations,” he said. He is also expected to address a gathering of the Indian community in Nigeria. “India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing collaboration on economics, energy and defense. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over $27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria” , said the MEA. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership. The Prime Minister's final destination will be Guyana. He will visit the island nation from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, according to the MEA. “This visit to Guyana will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1968,” the statement said. In 2023, President Ali visited India as the chief guest of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore and received the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman. “During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with President Ali, meet other senior leaders of Guyana, address the Parliament of Guyana and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora,” said the MEA. “In Georgetown, Guyana, the Prime Minister will also participate in the second CARICOM-India Summit and hold meetings with leaders of CARICOM member countries to further strengthen India's long-standing friendship with the region,” it said. the press release. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is an intergovernmental organization of 15 member states in the Caribbean region whose main objective is to promote economic integration and cooperation among members.

