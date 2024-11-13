Why is Elon Musk becoming Donald Trump's efficiency advisor?





To watch: Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the electoral campaign

Billionaire Elon Musk has been tasked with leading new President Donald Trump's new Department of Government Effectiveness (Doge).

In a statement on social media, the US president-elect said Musk – alongside former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy – would “dismantle government bureaucracy, reduce excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending and restructure agencies federal”.

It's a role that the tech entrepreneur has undoubtedly prepared for through his company leadership, and for which he has spent months advocating.

But it is also an objective that should allow it to exert influence on government policy – ​​and on the regulatory environment in which its companies operate.

Musk told a Trump rally in October that he believed the U.S. government's budget could be cut by “at least” $2 trillion, down from about $6.5 trillion. He also repeatedly suggested that the number of government employees could be significantly reduced.

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, has proposed eliminating a number of federal departments, including the Department of Education, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Internal Revenue Service and the FBI.

From Twitter to refined X

The way Musk has run his own companies may give some idea of ​​what Americans can expect him to do at Doge.

In October 2022, Musk bought social media platform Twitter – which he renamed X – in a $US44 billion ($38.1 billion) deal, so he could remove its moderation policies content and banning users who have violated its rules on hate. speech and disinformation.

Among the users he reinstated was Trump, who was banned following the Capitol riots in January 2021 after continuing to claim the 2020 election was rigged against him.

Musk's takeover led to sweeping changes at the company.

He reduced X's workforce by about 8,000 to 1,500 people. In April 2023, he told the BBC that his reasoning was that “if the whole ship sinks, then no one will have a job.”

“His idea of ​​efficiency was to let a lot of people go,” says Alex Waddan, professor of American politics at the University of Leicester.

Faced with an exodus of advertisers following its relaxation of the platform's communication policies, the entrepreneur also monetized elements of the site to generate revenue.

It turned blue checkmarks – which previously indicated that a prestigious account was genuine – into a subscription model, and tied ad payments from “verified” users to the number of interactions they receive.

But these changes have had unintended consequences.

Getty Images

Following the outcry,

Incentivizing users with a share of advertising revenue has also allowed so-called bot farms to make money by publishing auto-generated content to get more interactions. Musk said his team repeatedly purged bot accounts.

Critics say his changes have given prominence to hate speech and misinformation – although he has maintained the site is politically neutral.

“As a serial entrepreneur, Musk has tirelessly tried to improve the institutional efficiency of his own companies,” says Thomas Gift, professor of political science and director of the Center on American Politics at University College London .

He adds that while Musk's primary role will be to “cut through red tape in the U.S. federal government,” his position will also give him influence within the new administration.

“Even though his role within the Department of Government Effectiveness will be more informal, there is no doubt that he has Trump's ear – at least for now.”

Oppose regulation

Musk's calls for a Doge are themselves a reference to a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, which later gave its name to the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. He has frequently referenced both online.

Christopher Phelps, a professor of modern U.S. political history, says the name is “a nod to the crypto deregulation that is part of what they will do.” Cryptocurrency prices rose after Trump's election, indicating that the new president would provide a relaxed regulatory environment.

But Musk's appeals may also stem in part from frustrations he has experienced with his other business ventures: electric vehicle maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla has been repeatedly accused by the U.S. government of trying to prevent its workers from unionizing, which in some cases may run afoul of federal law.

Musk – whose net worth is estimated at $290 billion (228 billion) – has previously said he is “not against all unions”, but that the auto workers union “has a history of destruction of productivity, so that a company cannot compete.”

In September, Musk threatened to sue the Federal Aviation Administration over plans to fine his company SpaceX $633,000 for alleged licensing violations related to some of its rocket launches from Cape Canaveral in Florida. He accused the agency of “regulatory overreach.”

He has also repeatedly stated that he wants to colonize Mars, and SpaceX's Starship program is trying to make that possible.

But in September, he wrote that it was only a possibility “as long as it is not stifled by bureaucracy” and claimed that Doge was “the only path to extending life beyond Earth “.

So, is part of his motivation for taking on this role due to his various US-based business interests?

Musk “is likely to personally benefit from a lot of the deregulation that he's touting,” Professor Phelps says, adding: “I think putting someone who is a billionaire and runs big companies in charge of “A federal deregulatory project is inherently fraught with conflicts of interest.”

“There is no doubt that Musk has significant vested interests in the US regulatory landscape due to his numerous businesses,” says Professor Gift.

“At the same time, it’s hard to argue that that’s the only motivation that drives him.

“Musk took enormous personal and political risks in speaking out in support of Trump, and many of his activities and rhetoric appear to reflect an individual ideologically committed to the causes he believes in.”

Professor Waddan agrees: “Obviously he has some skin in the game and he has a vested interest, but you can also genuinely believe that there is too much government regulation and too much government bureaucracy.”

Reuters

Elon Musk says cutting red tape is 'the only way' to colonize other planets

Loyalty reward

Musk donated $200 million ($157 million) to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and appeared to speak at several of his rallies.

Professor Phelps describes his relationship with Trump as “transactional,” adding that Doge’s role “gives him a lot of symbolic influence – and perhaps the leverage to accomplish the things that matter most to him.”

As the South African-born billionaire is not a US citizen by birth, he cannot become president – something that has frustrated other famous faces who have gotten involved in politics in the past.

But Musk can have influence on American politics, and Trump will have a sympathetic advisor to call on.

“Trump is looking to surround himself with loyalists in his new administration, and no one has been more loyal than Musk since he announced his support for Trump,” says Professor Gift.

“Not only did Musk go out of his way to support Trump personally and financially during the campaign, but he also became a trusted advisor on topics as diverse as technology policy to the war in Ukraine.”

In a first sign of the influence the tech entrepreneur could be rewarded for his loyalty, Musk participated in a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the election. The war in Ukraine will be a major foreign policy concern when Trump takes office.

“It’s actually quite extraordinary,” says Professor Waddan. “Normally, even your biggest donors wouldn't have this kind of access.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpqd4vw0ejeo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

